  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

What is mindful dating? 5 Tips to do it successfully

Mindful dating is when you date more consciously and proactively. You take care of your expectations and self-esteem in this dating. So, here’s how to do it.
30036 reads Mumbai
What is mindful dating? 5 Tips to do it successfullyWhat is mindful dating? 5 Tips to do it successfully
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mindfulness is a deliberate act of paying attention to anything without any judgement. The concept, mindful dating is closely associated with self-help. When you’re dating mindfully, then it means you’re doing it consciously and proactively. You’re having a sense of what you’re looking for.

 

You need to set boundaries and be ready to accept rejection in mindful dating. Mindful dating is also based on the reciprocation of good vibes. So, how would you make yourself ready for mindful dating? Read below to know. 

 

Tips for mindful dating.

 

1. Always be specific about your expectations in mindful dating. If you’re planning for a long-term relationship, then it’s better to avoid any dating app, that’s targeting more casual users. And be clear about your expectations initially for not having any confusion later. 

 

2. Instead of finding your partner from anywhere, try using your technology as much as you can. There are different types of dating apps based on your preferences. So, choose one. But you have to be very careful about fake profiles. You can also check other social media profiles of your date to know him or her more deeply as this is also a part of mindful dating. 

 

3. Send only good vibes while dating. Now, this sounds very easy and simple, but in actuality, it’s not. When you’re unsuccessful in dating for a long time, then it automatically raises a tension in you which sends a negative vibe when you go on dates. So, don’t let this happen. Just be happy, warm and open. Accept rejection normally. 

 

4. Be a good listener. This is a crucial part of mindful dating. Listen to your date carefully whatever he or she says. Your date will also feel appreciated in this way.

5.Set boundaries about how you want to be treated and never accept anything less than that. This way you’re actually prioritising your self-esteem.

Also Read: 6 Telltale signs that indicate you need to break up and move on
 

Credits :your tango, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead
What’s in my bag with Nia Sharma
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement