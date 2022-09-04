Not every relationship in this day and age leans toward commitment and a lifetime of togetherness. People are sometimes just looking for making a meaningful connection short-term, or are not in the frame of mind to have a long-term relationship. While some people date casually, others have a friends with benefits situation going. So, if you happen to have a casual date coming up, here’s a quick guide on what not to do on a first date if you're expecting intimacy as an outcome.

Don’t mention your ex

An instant mood killer, this can drive your date far away from you, as they would think that you’re using them as a rebound. They may also presume that you are still deeply infatuated with your ex-lover and are emotionally unavailable, which could be a turn off.

Avoid discussing your work too much and don’t share your entire life story

When you’re meeting someone for the first time, they are looking to make an initial judgement and assessment about you. So, you do not want to come across as a workaholic. Neither should you share your entire life story. Leave these details for the second date if they grant you one.

Do not coerce them to get intimate

Even if you have amorous activities on your mind, you cannot force someone into being physically intimate with you. Date rape is a real concern, and you want to stay far away from such accusations. So, make sure you create a friendly environment where they feel comfortable enough to open up to you.

Do not get them drunk because conscious consent matters

Alcohol is known to lower your inhibitions, so a lot of people tend to keep the wine coming and let the drinks flow freely, to make the partner loosen up. But this could have disastrous effects if your partner is not in the right frame of mind to make a conscious decision about getting intimate with you. You need to ensure that they are of sound mind to give you their consent.

The best-case scenario is to forge a genuine connection where they themselves feel comfortable enough to ignite foreplay.

