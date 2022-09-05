What NOT to do if you suspect your boyfriend of infidelity

Finding out that your partner could be cheating on you can be a nerve-wracking feeling. Many people wonder what they should be doing when they suspect that their partner may not be loyal to them. Should they confront their partner, hire a private investigator to find out the truth of the matter, or even get in touch with the person you suspect he is having an affair with to sort things out. Well, we’re here to share what you must not in such a situation even if you do suspect infidelity in your relationship.

Do not jump straight to revenge

Some people presume that the best thing to do is to punish your partner for being disloyal in such cases. So, some tend to publicly shame their mate for cheating on them by outing the scandal in front of the colleagues, or posting it all over their social media wall. However, this does nothing more than embarrass the both of you. So, you must not air your dirty laundry in public, especially before you find out whether or your suspicions are confirmed.

Do not break up without ascertaining the truth

You must remember that while your allegations could be true; there could also be the hint of possibility that you are wrong about the cheating. Whether you spotted signs of him talking on the phone for long hours with a woman, or lying about where he has been lately; communication is the only way to clarify things. After all, there could be a reasonable explanation for it all.

Do not confront his alleged mistress

When you are apprehensive about your partner cheating on you, your first instinct maybe to confront the woman you suspect he is talking to so that you can warn her to back off. However, this can be far from the right thing to do, as it can permanently damage your relationship with your boyfriend. So, if you hope to salvage your bond, then you must not approach the stranger and instead choose to discuss things with your own partner.

Contacting his friend or colleague may blow things out of proportion and lead to an explosive argument from which there is no coming back.

