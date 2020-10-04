What planetary combinations in astrology create rejections in love? Pandit Jagannath Guruji explains the conne

Ever wondered what creates rejection in love? Pandit Jagannath Guruji explains the link between the stars and your love life.

The fate of a relationship depends on several factors such as mutual admiration, trust, personal space and physical and mental compatibility. It’s the right mix of these factors that makes any relationship perfect or imperfect. Many, however, believe that a perfect relationship is just a myth, and going by the number of breakups and divorces around, this might be true to a great extent. But what plays the most crucial role here is planetary combinations. Especially in India, it is a widespread norm to go for horoscope matching before finalising any matrimonial alliance. On many occasions, the horoscopes are matched even before the prospective bride and groom see each other.

The first thing that an astrologer ascertains while matching horoscopes is Guna (virtues). Out of 36 Guna, at least 18 must match for a marriage to take place. But this is just the first step, as what follows is a detailed study of planetary elements and combinations in each horoscope. The planets that primarily determine the success or failure of a relationship are Venus and the Moon. The two planets must match for any alliance to be fruitful. Venus dictates romanticism and sexual compatibility while the Moon determines how intense a relationship would be. And when Mercury too is strong along with Venus and the Moon, you may simply declare the partners a powerful couple whose relationship has the least possibility of a breakup.

However, the strength of Venus must not exceed the desired level, for when it’s too strong, there is a possibility of the person having multiple affairs. Things worsen further if a few other planets appear in the horoscope. The combinations that are detrimental for a relationship are Venus & Rahu, Venus & Mars, Venus & Saturn. When Rahu, Mars or Saturn appear alongside Venus, the couple is headed for a breakup. As per Vedic astrology, Venus is the planet of love and the fifth house represents house of love. Saturn, Rahu and Ketu bring obstacles. The third, seventh and eleventh house represents the house of desire and twelfth house is the house of sexual pleasure.

Also, if Venus, Mars and Rahu are there in the sixth house in a horoscope, the person is yet again most likely to experience a breakup. Moreover, if there's any planet in the eighth house, it spells some major troubles for a relationship. It might lead to serious breakup, trigger selfishness, misunderstanding and miscommunication. Apart from this, when there’s Ketu in the fifth house, there’s hardly any possibility of the relationship’s survival.

By Pandit Jagannath Guruji, Astrologer, Prophesier, and Philanthropist.

