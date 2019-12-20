What is Post-Wedding Depression and how to deal with it?

Post marriage depression is an actual and real thing. It leaves the newly wed - man or wife feeling empty and hollow. Listed below are some useful tips which will help you in tackling post-marriage depression.

Weddings are the unofficial festival in our country. They bring the whole crew together and it is the most awaited time. There are months and months of preparations which goes behind this happening event and then it just gets over. Imagine you investing and giving your life to something and it just goes by in a whiff and you do not even realize it. Post marriage depression is an actual and real thing. It leaves the newly wed - man or wife feeling empty and hollow.

What is Post-Marriage Depression?

Post marriage depression takes place when the bride or groom start feeling, sad and experience a lack of interest in their day to day life activities. However, unlike clinical depression, post marital depression is strictly restricted to matters related to the wedding or marriage. This can also happen if you're newly engaged too. Since you're doing so much during your wedding, once you're through with it you start feeling like you have no purpose in life and your life becomes extremely monotonous.

Try to analyse and understand your emotions

It is extremely important for you to not jump onto conclusions and sit and analyse your emotions. Your pool of emotions wont last for more than three to six months.

Create a gratitude jar

When you are going through depression then it is very easy for you to feel low and lost. It is important that you have enough doses of positive notes which you can pull out from the jar to make yourself feel good.

Talk to your spouse about it

Your spouse is supposed to be your wing man/ woman. It is very important that you talk to him/her and share what you are going through. Firstly you'll feel extremely light and secondly it'll make you realize what you are going through as well.

Remind yourself that you're way stronger than all of this combine and that this phase will pass.

You just have to trust one truth of life, i.e. this phase will pass. Nothing lasts forever and this won't either. You should be willing to seek help and to get out of the phase that you are trapped in.

Credits :WEDDING WIRE

