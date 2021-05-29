What should be prioritised in your life between career and relationship? Expert weighs in

People often get confused between career and relationship when they are asked to choose any one of them. But people can lead a happy and blissful life with having both of them with the right balance. So, spiritual counsellor Tarannum Dobriyal talks about some ways to balance both.

What comes first to you- relationship or work? It depends on what is in your life that fulfills you. However, both are equally important. The choice to select between relationship or a career is an individual’s personal decision. Everyone has a different perception and priority. Living our lives, the way we want to consciously determine what is the most important for us. Once you determine what you value the most, compare these values with how you actually spend your time. Tarannum Dobriyal, Spiritual Counsellor and founder at Enlightenment, gives us some easy ways to make sure about what should come first in your life- relationship or career.

Make a list from the answers to the following questions first:

1-What’s most important to me in my relationship with my partner?

2-What’s most important to me in my career?

3-What’s most important to me in my relationship with my family and kids?

Take some time and consciously decide what’s most important in your life and your relationships.

Your career has limitless potential. Career gives you financial support, boosts your confident, gives you knowledge and growth and builds your personality. On the other hand, relationship is also an inseparable part of our life. Choosing only can sometimes seem impossible. Also, it is not wise to just focus on one and neglect the other. So, to be happy in our life we have to make balance and give equal emphasis on both work and relationship.

So, here are a few things that you can do in order to integrate both these aspects in your life:

Step 1- Both are a part of you hence start by taking care of yourself.

Step 2- Love yourself unconditionally, because no one can create harmony in your life, if you don’t love yourself. So, pampering yourself will help you in getting aligned with both of them.

Step 3- Value and appreciate what you have, stop striving for “More”. There can’t be more or less at work or in relationships.

Step 4- The basic step for emotional clearing and destressing is about accepting things as they are and giving gratitude for what you have.

Step 5- Trust your intuition. The better you are at intuitive thinking, the easier for you to navigate the nitty-gritty of life.

