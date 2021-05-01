Why your relationship may not end up in marriage? Know as per your zodiac sign

Often, many relationships don’t end up in marriage. There are many factors that play a major role in this. And one of the prime factors is astrology, which can tell a lot about your love life and marriage. Your star sign and planetary positions are partially responsible for ending up your relationship to a successful marriage. So, Jeevika Sharma, Tarot Card Reader and a Guidance Counsellor, talks about why your relationship may not end in marriage. Know as per your sun sign.

Capricorn

Whenever you find that a romantic relation doesn't convert into matrimony is mainly because you tend to get easily influenced by others. Someone might tell you that your partner might have an ulterior motive. And you'll tend to believe them and part ways with your beloved. So, stop listening to others and listen only to your heart.

Aquarius

Why your relationships fail to convert into a marriage is because you have a habit of maintaining a distance from your partner. You say that you both are close but, deep down you know you prefer to keep some things to yourself. And, when your partner feels the disconnect with your true self, they slowly drift out of your life.

Pisces

When in a relationship, you think that your partner is not showering you with enough love which you think you deserve. When that thought keeps on revolving in your mind, you tend to cheat on your partner which in turn drives your partner away.

Aries

Often times in a relationship, you go in search of something better and leave your current partner to find a better one.

Taurus

You live in regret when you are in a relationship. You tend to think that you have made a poor choice of partner, so you try to defame them in front of others. Though your partner might not conform to the picture you paint. But you usually believe that your partner is worthless.

Gemini