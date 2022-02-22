Wondering what’s the best gift for mom? Here are 7 useful gifts that’ll make your mom happy

What’s the best gift for mom is a thought that keeps passing our minds every now and then. We don’t need any particular day to celebrate her efforts and show gratitude for her love. So here we bring to you 7 useful gifts for mom that you can shop ahead of women’s day to surprise her on March 8th. Women’s day is a day to cheer womanhood and we bet one’s first and the best woman in life is always their mother. So let’s get her the best gift to make her happy.

What’s the best gift for mom?

But exactly what our moms want is a mystery as she often calls our happiness hers and submerges her needs and wants. Something unique, useful and perfect just like her is what our moms deserve and our curated list features exactly such products at an affordable price range.

Here are 7 useful gifts for mom:

1. Gift set with clutch & perfume

This pink gift box includes a watch, a pink daily use clutch and perfume. The pink box is neatly decorated with a satin cloth inside and looks super cute. The three gifts in one box is a great idea to gift your mom this women’s day as it's all useful items put together in an enchanting way.

Price: Rs 1199

2. Boho style gift set

If your mom loves handmade stuff and earthy toned boho style accessories, she will definitely love this combo gift set too. It includes a handmade crochet detailed bag, Boho earrings featuring an electrocoating for a more lustrous appearance, potli bag and posters with sweet notes of inspiration for your mother.

Price: Rs 1199

3. Assorted tea gift set

Any tea lover will vouch for the fact that a hot glass of mixed masala tea can solve all the stress and headache in life. This assorted gift set from Vadham comes with three different tea flavours that your mom will absolutely love. The delicious teas in regal and luxurious packaging make the perfect gift for mom.

Price: Rs 799

4. Apron and cooking essential

The one who makes us food and feeds us all three times of the day is more than god and there is no debate in it! If your mom is passionate about cooking and loves her kitchen hours, this pretty floral print apron with matching mittens and quilted pot holder will be a useful gift for her.

Price: Rs 311

5. Skincare set

As she is the one who takes care of everyone at home and often acts ignorant to what self-care and self-pampering are, get her this coffee-infused skincare set to free her of her everyday duties and relax with some soothing face mask on. Curated with all the goodness of Coffee and a sense of care and affection, this gift kit is a perfect way to express your love and gratitude to your mom.

Price: Rs 1616

6. Watch

Looking for something quirky and cool? This analogue watch from Chumbak featuring chrome coloured round dial and black and white striped strap is a chic pick for your mom who loves to look stylish and classy.

Price: Rs 1247

7. Bracelet

This sparkly blue heart crystal-embellished minimal bracelet is plated with micro white gold that gives it an added lustre. The size of the bracelet can be adjustable with the help of the jewellery clasp lock and the chain. A stunning gift that’ll get her elated.

Price: Rs 1499

If you are still wondering what’s the best gift for mom is, well, presence is the greatest present. Shower her with your love and be there for her. What better gift can she ask for!

