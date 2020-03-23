Work Relationships: Here's why we all need a work wife

Having a friend at work who can be your go-to person is important for us because we all spend most of our time working and social bonding with a coworker can go a long way and be beneficial for us.

We spend most of our waking hours at work with our colleagues. This is why we feel the need to form bonds and friendships at work. Now just like our best friend we all need a best friend at work who we can trust and turn to in our time of need. It's nice to have someone you can depend on at work and spend time with. As a social animal, we need someone who we're close to at work. Your best friend from work can also be called your work wife or work husband. Many people believe that it's best to avoid forming any close relationships at work in order to maintain professionalism and this is why people avoid forming close bonds with their coworkers. But there are numerous benefits of having a close friend or a work wife. It may seem unimportant to many but a work spouse plays a big role in our lives and makes our work life easier and smoother.

Here are some reasons why we all need a work wife.

1. Work can be very stressful and lonely without someone by your side and having a work wife ensures that you don't feel lonely at work and have a close bond with someone who stands by you.

2. We all make mistakes and during our not so good days, your work wife can help cheer you up and lift your spirits. Your work wife can help you feel more confident and motivated.

3. You always have someone who will give you good feedback and a different perspective on things. A best friend from work might be able to give you constructive criticism which can help you improve your career and work life.

4. Your work spouse has your back during your time of need. They are always by your side and supporting you and saving you from trouble. You don't have to eat lunch alone because you always have a work wife to hang out with.

5. Having someone you can trust in your office can help improve your work life as well as your creativity and productivity and help you get better results.

6. You always have someone to vent and talk to when there's some trouble. It's always nice to have someone who understands your work and the situation in the office. Your work wife probably shares the same boss and completely gets it when they're making your life difficult.

