World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: 4 Types of elder abuse and how you can detect it

Going in line with statistics, every 1 in 5 elders (60 or above) have agonised from at least one type of elder abuse. The literal definition of elder abuse can be explained by an act or set of actions (either single or repeated) that has been befalling in any kind of relationship and causes harm or distress to an elder person. Types of elder abuse have been affecting the overall well-being of millions of senior citizens. June 15 is observed as World Elder abuse day and is celebrated with the aim to raise awareness about the concerns and mistreatments elderly are facing and encourage people to take actions on preserving the rights and welfare of the older people. Elder abuse is not restricted to just one action or inaction and there are varied forms of elder abuse.

Here we bring you 4 common types of elder abuse and ways you can detect it.

1. Physical abuse

Physical abuse refers to a condition in which an elderly is hurt by some intentional force. It can be done by hitting, pushing, kicking, or physical restraining. Injuries on the body including bruises, cuts, scrapes, burns and broken bones are the most common signs to recognise elderly abuse.

Other than the injuries, here’s how you can detect the signs of physical abuse:

A repeated pattern of injuries or records of hospitalization.

Postponed medical aid for a wound.

Poor explanations.

Abandonment

This is referred to as the type of neglect: elder abandonment is defined as the condition when someone intentionally deserts a senior citizen. Abandoning to a hospital, nursing home, or another facility without any proper prearrangement comes under this category of elderly abuse.

Here’s how you can detect the signs of elder abandonment

If the elder is feeling lonely, confused, lost, or scared.

Have poor hygiene.

In poor health, underfed, or dehydrated.

Emotional or psychological abuse

Emotional or psychological abuse can be defined as acts that can cause mental pain, fear or distress to the elderly on purpose. It can be done in multiple ways including threatening, leaving them in isolation and not considering them as their loved ones.

Here’s how you can detect the signs of emotional and psychological abuse

Depressed

Scared

Hesitation in opening-up

Poor eating or sleeping pattern

Isolation

Mood swings

Financial abuse

Financial abuse is defined as the condition of an elder’s resources with (forcefully) or without consent. Unlawful, unsanctioned, or inappropriate use of the belongings of senior citizens comes under financial abuse and it can be done by a nursing home, staff, family, or even strangers.

Here’s how you can detect the signs of financial abuse

Missing belongings on a regular basis.

Fail to evaluate his/her own financial situation.

Changes to the power of attorney/ bank accounts or will.

Showing a lot of interest in analysing the expenditure of the elderly.

Withdrawals from the bank account, a senior citizen is unaware of.

Also Read: Love Matters: 3 Signs that someone is breadcrumbing you in a relationship