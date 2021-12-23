Year Ender 2021: 5 Key takeaways for a happy life from this year

2021 has been like a living encyclopaedia for many. From not trusting everyone to realising how unpredictable life can be, at times, the year has taught us several lessons that are likely to stay with us till we grow old enough to narrate our life stories to our children and grandchildren.

Here are a few takeaways from 2021 that we should always remember in order to be able to live a happy and meaningful life.

Life is too short to prepare a masterplan

From buying a multistorey house in any of the metro cities to building a business empire that will be on everybody’s discussion list, we all prepare several masterplans. While it is essential to have a plan and work accordingly, what is absolutely unnecessary is to plan a lot. Why, you ask? Because in the process we end up missing on enjoying the present and later crave for the passed time to come back. Also, the uncertainty of life will make even the foolproof plans fail and bite the dust. So, the only thing to keep in mind is to not plan too much and go with the flow.

Don’t trust anyone you meet

While all the avid watchers of Savdhaan India will know what we mean, for the rest of you it simply translates to not seeing people as a reflection of yourself. Not everyone is good as you, and not all are trustworthy. So, select your bunch of people and restrain from sharing too much with others. Socialise but don’t forget the news of betrayal by friends and family members that make headlines every day. Be wise in picking who you put your trust into.

Health is wealth

Both 2020 and 2021 have made us realise the importance of good health. Not only physical but mental, too. Anxiety and depression have more important topics and toxic workplaces have been exposed. People now know when to move out from a job that hurts their physical or mental health or from relationships that are killing them inside out. While we have learnt to prioritise our health, it’s a lesson that we have to carry forward to 2022 and for years to come.

Money is important and so are people

It will be wrong to say that money isn’t important. The COVID-induced lockdown has nullified the fact that money doesn’t matter. It does, and if that’s something you don’t believe in, ask your house help about the importance of this worldly necessity and see her breaking into tears. However, the other we realised is that it is just as important to have people around you to have harmony in life. In the absence of any of the two, the world will seem to be a difficult place to live in.

The grass is always greener on the other side

While most of us have heard this adage, it was only in 2021 that we realised how true it can be. There was a time when working from home seemed like a luxury but life presented us the opportunity to do that, most of us realised that it was nothing but the turbulence in our personal life. Some even thought how businessmen don’t have to worry about it, but the lockdown made the same people feel grateful for not having a business to run. So, as we end 2021, almost all of us have realised that grass is always greener on the other side.

