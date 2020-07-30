Zendaya is rumoured to be dating The Kissing Booth 2 actor Jacob Elordi. Read on to find out how compatible these two are based on their zodiac signs.

While some celebrity couples are open about their relationships, others like to keep things under wraps. If the reports are to be believed, "Euphoria" co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are secretly dating each other. While the couple has not confirmed the dating rumours, they have been spotted hanging out together (in matching outfits) more than once.

If the reports are true, it’s can be good news for Euphoria fans. Even though they haven’t confirmed anything it yet, let’s check out what stars have in store for these two. According to astrology, they complement each other well. But it more than just the stars that decide the future of a relationship. Every relationship requires work, so how much work does this relationship need if they are dating IRL?

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi: Here’s how compatible a Virgo and Cancer is in a relationship.

Zendaya’s zodiac sign

The 23-year-old actress and singer was born on September 1, which makes her a Virgo. It is the sixth sign of the zodiac and is considered as the one that does everything with perfection. They are very talented, reliable and organized. However, they are very image-conscious and tend to over-analyse everything, so it makes sense why she might be keeping quiet about the reported relationship.

Jacob’s zodiac sign

"The Kissing Booth" actor was born on June 26, which makes him a Cancer. People born under this sign are nurturing, sensitive, compassionate, self-protective, loving and goofy. These chaps are the ones you should date if you want to make a deep and lasting emotional connection. Cancer is a water sign and ruled by the Moon – both associated with emotions. So, when they love, they really love, but when they hurt, they really hurt.

Compatibility between a Virgo and Cancer

Virgo and Cancer generally want the same thing in a relationship. They both seek a stable and long-lasting relationship. They are both very reliable as lovers and thus, will form a strong bond of trust between them. Their relationship will be built on honesty, trust, loyalty, devotion and unending care form both sides.

However, this couple might struggle due to the early pitfalls in their relationship. Sensitive Cancers are not always able to handle critical Virgo. Virgos are emotionally reserved, while Cancer is a sentimental sign full of emotions.

If they work through this issue, Virgo-Cancer relationship might be one with memories of happiness, loyalty and harmony. They can be strong together regardless of what challenges are thrown their way.

