Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift, 5 Celebrities Defining the Makeup Trends for 2025

2025 unfolded with a bang as fashionistas embraced ‘Mocha Mousse’ hues and beauty enthusiasts anticipated the return of the OGs from the past. In the constantly evolving world of makeup, celebrity makeup artists and Hollywood icons like Selena Gomez, Juno Temple, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Jourdan Dunn, etc. are setting the tone for this year’s beauty trends.

From holographic eyeshadows and skinny brows to bold winged liners, A-listers are already rocking these fresh, expressive looks. Ahead, we’ve rounded up standout moments from the stars who are redefining 2025’s beauty landscape.

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, And Other A-Listers Lead the Makeup Revolution of 2025

1. Selena Gomez Sports Bold Dark Cherry Lips

Stepping into 2025, dark cherry lips make an enchanting comeback. With Pinterest searches soaring from 235% to 325%, bold red hues are here to dominate. Pair your luscious dark lips with cherry cola nails for a flawless monochromatic look.

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo embraced this trend, painting Selena Gomez’s lips dark for the BAFTA Official Screening at the London Film Festival, sparking inspiration for many.

2. Jourdan Dunn's ‘Glittery’ Eye Game

British model Jourdan Dunn is undeniably a trailblazer, setting the stage for 2025's biggest beauty trends. Her stunning makeup features a mesmerizing swirl of glittery eyeshadows, expertly blended to perfection. With a bold and playful flair, she’s poised to inspire a fresh wave of creativity in the world of makeup. Dunn’s dazzling look is more than just a trend—it's a statement.

Advertisement

3. Taylor Swift Rocks Winged Eyeliner

It brings us immense pleasure, to bring to your kind attention that the winged eyeliner has a bright future in 2025. Thankfully, everyone from Taylor Swift and Olivia Wilde to Tyla didn’t cool down the hype around cat-eyes or winged-liner trends unlike skinny jeans and ankle socks. The eyeliner trend’s revival is not only anticipated by influencers and makeup artists but also by beauty enthusiasts around the world.

4. Juno Temple Brings Back Skinny Brows in Style

From bushy to skinny — the 2025 eyebrow trend is the complete antithesis of 2024. Hollywood icons like Juno Temple and Pamela Anderson have been spotted sporting well-manicured skinny brows. To temporarily achieve the look, simply use concealers and foundations from your vanity. Apply them over your natural brows and draw a faux skinny brow on top.

This season, you can also rock the super-graphic eye look straight from the Luar Spring 2025 runway.

Advertisement

5. Chappell Roan Flaunts Multidimensional Eyeshadow

Holographic eyeshadows are soon going to have their big moment. Introduced in 2024, this trend is set to soar in 2025, becoming a defining feature of the new makeup wave. Hence, you can begin to play with duo-chrome and trichomes and experiment with the texture, delivery, and lush sweep of colorful eyeshadows. Chappell Roan, the American singer-songwriter is the one to seek inspiration from to ace your eye makeup game to perfection.

With all things ‘Mocha Mouse’ in your 2025 closet, pay heed to these emerging makeup trends. In the world of millennials and Gen Z beauty rituals, the comeback of the OG makeup trends is bound to bring a storm in the beauty world. From velvet and glazed-donut looks to holographic glitters, we declare that ‘color’ is back in a big way.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by Harper’s Bazaar. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

Advertisement

Also Read: Inside Drashti Dhami’s Stunning Lifestyle, Net Worth, And Power-packed Career

CREDITS: Harper’s Bazaar