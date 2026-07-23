Meaningful Conversations Meet Memorable Dining at The Max Table by Pinkvilla Toast

There's something about sharing a meal that brings people together. Ideas flow more freely, conversations become more meaningful, and sometimes, the best opportunities begin with the person sitting across the table.

That's the idea behind The Max Table by Pinkvilla Toast, an intimate, invite-only evening created for founders, entrepreneurs, business leaders and professionals who enjoy good food, genuine conversations and meeting like-minded people.

Hosted in partnership with HDFC Bank, the evening will take place at Luuma House, Mumbai, bringing together an inspiring guest list for a relaxed dining experience with thoughtfully planned activities, personalised keepsakes and plenty of opportunities to connect.

The evening will also mark the launch of HDFC Bank's new Savings Max Accounts for Women and Senior Citizens, two offerings designed to make everyday banking more rewarding while supporting customers at different stages of life.

The Savings Max Account for Women combines banking with investment opportunities through SmartWealth and HDFC SKY, while also offering benefits such as airport lounge access, complimentary health check-ups, shopping vouchers, insurance covers, a Platinum Debit Card, and the option to earn higher returns through Auto Sweep Fixed Deposits.

The Savings Max Account for Senior Citizens is designed with convenience and peace of mind in mind. Along with investment tools and premium banking services, it offers additional interest on savings, doorstep banking, cyber insurance and comprehensive insurance benefits, making everyday banking simpler and more secure.

Beyond the product launch, the evening is all about bringing people together. Guests can look forward to collaborative table experiences, personalised glass etching, and conversations that continue well beyond dessert.

At Pinkvilla Toast, every dinner is built around one simple idea: the right room, the right people and the right conversations can create lasting connections. With HDFC Bank as the Banking Partner, The Max Table promises to be an evening where ideas are shared, relationships are built, and memorable moments are created around the table.

How Can You Be Part of It?

The Max Table is an exclusive, invite-only experience.

Venue: Luuma House, Mumbai

Time: 7–10PM

Pinkvilla Tip

Entry is permitted only with a valid invitation. As seating is limited, we recommend registering early to be considered for this exclusive evening.

Financial Disclaimer: This content is for entertainment purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

Please consult a qualified financial advisor before making any financial decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results and Pinkvilla does not make any representations or guarantee regarding any outcome resulting from HDFC on financial content.

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