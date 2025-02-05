Top 21 Motivational Quotes by Shah Rukh Khan That Exude Wisdom

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood superstars. The talented actor is dubbed the “Baadshah of Bollywood” for his amazing contribution to Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh made his on-camera acting debut when he was only 21 years old and instantly became a crowd favorite. He is worshipped by the masses for his flair, generosity, and humble nature. The Padma Shri Award winner understands the gravity of his influence and uses his stardom to inspire the public. Let’s take a look at some of the heartening insights from the King Khan himself:

Famous Quotes by Shah Rukh Khan That Serve as Important Life Lessons

1. "The only cure to overcome sadness is to keep working and stay busy."



2. “Whatever you’re doing, do it once, then do it one more time, even more carefully. Practice will make everything seem easier. Be diligent, be thorough, think of every job you do as the first one.”



3. “I walk, I run, in the direction of my dreams. Things change, people change but I move on.”



4. “Whatever it is that is pulling you back, is not going away unless you stand up and start forging your path in the opposite direction. Stop whining and start moving.”



5. “If you aren’t charged up about doing something, if you don’t have what in Hindi we call the “Josh”, the fire in your belly for it, then don’t do it.”

6. "Success is not a good teacher; failure makes you humble."



7. "There is only one religion in the world—hard work."



8. “Sometimes in order to move forward you might need to take a few steps back. And there’s no loss in doing something that hurts in the short run but proves worthwhile in time.”



9. "Don’t become a philosopher before you become rich."

Advertisement

10. “A moment will come when there isn’t anything that’s going right. But don’t panic. With a little embarrassment, you will survive it. All you have to do is make a move and move on a bit.”

11. “My biggest achievement is that I can make a lot of people smile just by my presence.”



12. “In the end, the whole life becomes a journey. A journey to discover who we really are.”



13. “I realise that things don’t always need to be functional to fulfill a need. Sometimes when things are broken, the greatest creativity emanates from their fragments.”



14. "Don’t be negative. It shows on your face."



15. “As cynical as it sounds, failure is something you face alone. Success has a lot of masters, friends, and well-wishers, but failure is lonely. Still, it’s just as textured as success.”



16. "In the world of creativity, laziness translates to failure."



17. “Very few people can turn their passion into their profession. I am one of those lucky few.”

Advertisement

18. “There is no such thing as normal. Normal is just another word for lifeless.”



19. "Success and failure both are part of life. Both are not permanent."



20. “Don’t let your fears become boxes that enclose you. Open them out, feel them, and turn them into the greatest courage you are capable of.”



21. "It’s okay to be confused. Confusion is the route to all clarity in the world."

Shah Rukh’s impact on the Indian audiences can not be described in words. He holds the title of the undefeated King Khan of Bollywood. These quotes are a stark reminder that even such a big superstar like SRK battles negative emotions at times. They serve as a constant reminder to not feel intimidated and motivate people to make conscious choices in life and never lose hope.