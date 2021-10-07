Navratri 2021: Ways to get glowing skin this festive season

Festivals are special. Whether you are an adult or a child, the very thought of the yummy festive goodies, the rituals, late-night gossip with friends and family and the chance to dress up, fill us all with excitement and joy. Of course, you want to look your best day or night and who does not want glowing, radiant, bright skin in festive season.

You better start prepping now. The skin glow will not be going to happen overnight, what your skin and hair need is lots of TLC in terms of a good skincare routine, great diet, right makeup, and skincare treatments by your dermatologist! So, get started today and be ready for all the worry-free fun in the coming festivities.

Dead skin cells deserve a goodbye! The answer lies in exfoliation. It scrubs the dead skin cells away and cleans out the clogged pores and you end up with smooth, younger-looking, wrinkle-free skin. Take your pick from the home exfoliators such as the besan or rice flour in the pantry or opt for store-bought ones according to your skin type. Glycolic acid-based products make good exfoliants.

Your skin craves hydration and the best way to do it is to use a hyaluronic acid serum on the skin and drink an adequate amount of water daily. Hyaluronic acid holds the moisture in the skin and you will get that dewy, translucent glow in no time.

Lotion up. Yes, no matter what your skin type, it needs a moisturiser especially if you live in an environment where climates are harsh. Moisturising daily helps regulate oil production. You can select from hydrating essential oils, beeswax etc. according to your skin type.

SPF up before stepping out. Winters, summers, rains, or spring SPF should always be a part of your skincare routine.

Make sure your makeup is off at the end of the day. Before sitting for a comfortable late-night cup of coffee in your pyjamas make sure you get the makeup off and cleanse your skin.

Take advantage of the holiday time and sleep: You need your sleep to give the skin the time to rejuvenate and recycle.

Eat right: Junk food and soda drinks are a welcome ground for pimples to make a home on the skin and rob the natural glow. Create a balance, watch your micronutrients and it is ok to indulge once in a while.

Going shopping? Keep the wet wipes handy. They will help remove the pollutants from the skin and prevent them from clogging the skin pores.

There is still time for the festivities to start in full swing and you can talk to your dermatologist for some professional treatments like

Chemical peels have many hydrating benefits. They require little downtime and exfoliate the skin from deep within.

Laser treatments for clear and even tone skin. They can even help get rid of the signs of ageing, especially wrinkles.

If you don’t have the time to go in for a proper facial then a few handy home remedies will come to the rescue

Exfoliate using curd and rice scrub. Mix rice flour and curd in the ratio of 1:2 and let the mix rest for a few minutes. Gently scrub your skin using this mix and you will get the glow that you have been looking for.

For an instant ‘milky’ glow grab a small sachet of milk powder. Dab your face with water and apply the milk powder. Let it sit till it dries out a bit (about 10 mins) and wash with lukewarm water and voila! Instant glow.

Simple neem leaves paste will get rid of the acne and blemishes and prevent the skin from appearing oily.

Mash a ripe banana and add about ½ teaspoon of honey and a pinch of turmeric to it. Apply to the face and neck and let it sit for 15 minutes. Wipe using a wet washcloth. This pack is good for keeping the blemish and pigmentation away.

A little skincare will go a long way in keeping your skin retaining the natural dewy glow and earning compliments.

About the author: Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics

