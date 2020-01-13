Organic Tea Vs Non Organic Tea: Here’s all you need to know about the teas

Confused with organic and non-organic? Read on to know more about the two types of teas before you opt for any one of them.

Tea was discovered about 5000 years ago by the Chinese Emperor and the father of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Shen Nong. This beverage is consumed by people from all around the world. Earlier, there was only the normal black and milk tea. Later, it got complemented with organic teas with different flavours. Since then, there has been an argument about the beneficial factors of these two types of teas- organic and non-organic. But before opting for any one of them, you need to go through this to know everything about the two teas.

What is an organic tea?

Organic tea is grown maintaining some organic principles, which are set by the concerned authorisation in each country. The land, where the organic cultivation would be done, has to be free of pesticides, herbicides and chemicals for three years before its certification. And organic products must not contain any engineered nano-particles. There are primely four principles of cultivating organic teas. Check it out.

1- It has to enhance healthy soil, plants, people and animals.

2- It should be based on the living ecological system.

3- It should be protective of the health and well-being

of current and future generations and the environment.

Is it possible to recognise organic tea by flavour?

Generally, organic tea has less flavour than non-organic tea because of the influence of different fertilizers on the flavour, colour and aroma. All teas are different in flavour and taste. So, it's possible to recognise the tea only by its flavour. However, flavour denotes the quality of the tea.

Which tea is healthier?

Research has shown that organic foods have 18-69 per cent more antioxidants than non-organic ones. But this is a bit different when it comes to tea. Different types of tea have different amounts of antioxidants. But apart from this, it has been noticed that the nutritional content in both types of tea is not that different. Non-organic tea may have some traces of synthetic fertilizers in small quantities. Apart from this, there is no such substantial difference between these teas in terms of being healthy.

Can organic tea be unhealthy?

There is no hidden danger from sewage sludge and herbicides in organic. But the pesticides in the tea can be harmful to our health. It can have side effects on our health if the allowed levels of heavy metals are not covered by organic production guidelines. Non-synthetic organic manure can also have bacteria and mycotoxins. Organic tea can also be adulterated.

Natural and organic are not same

Many teas demand to be natural on their packaging, which doesn't mean they are organic. It means that it has no artificial ingredients for colouring, scenting and flavouring. But it's not the same as organic.

Is non-organic tea safe to consume?

People from all across the world have been consuming the normal packaged non-organic tea for years. It may not have numerous health benefits like the organic ones. But it's not bad or unsafe to consume. Organic tea is a bit expensive; so non-organic teas can easily be affordable. Till now, there have been no physical problems noticed in the people having non-organic tea for a long time.

