10 Addictive shows to watch if you are new to Chinese dramas

Want to watch some Chinese dramas? Here is a beginner-friendly list of 10 C-dramas to binge-watch.

Deciding on which drama to watch next can be quite a task. I mean dilemmas, right? If you are an avid lover of K-dramas, then you should also check out some Chinese dramas that will definitely suck you in. From romance to mystery, you will get all flavours here! Thanks to all the OTT platforms, we now have access to content other than just Hollywood.

If you haven’t seen any Chinese dramas but happened to be interested in watching some, you have come to the right place. In this article, we have compiled a list of 10 Chinese dramas that will help you explore a whole other genre of television. For all the newbies who are just getting to know about C-dramas, here is a list to help out.

Check out the list of 10 C-dramas for beginners to watch (in no particular order):

Love 020

Go Go Squid

The Untamed

The Rise of Phoenixes

Eternal Love

Love Me, If You D are

Ashes of Love

A Love So Beautiful

Nirvana in Fire

The Journey of Flower

