10 Addictive shows to watch if you are new to Chinese dramas
Deciding on which drama to watch next can be quite a task. I mean dilemmas, right? If you are an avid lover of K-dramas, then you should also check out some Chinese dramas that will definitely suck you in. From romance to mystery, you will get all flavours here! Thanks to all the OTT platforms, we now have access to content other than just Hollywood.
If you haven’t seen any Chinese dramas but happened to be interested in watching some, you have come to the right place. In this article, we have compiled a list of 10 Chinese dramas that will help you explore a whole other genre of television. For all the newbies who are just getting to know about C-dramas, here is a list to help out.
Check out the list of 10 C-dramas for beginners to watch (in no particular order):
Love 020
Go Go Squid
The Untamed
The Rise of Phoenixes
Eternal Love
Love Me, If You Dare
Ashes of Love
A Love So Beautiful
Nirvana in Fire
The Journey of Flower
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Love020 ; love so beautiful ; my girlfriend is an alien ; put your head on my shoulder ; your highness ; river flows to you ; meteor garden ; pretty man ; my girlfriend ; when we were young ; all I want for love is you ; dragon day you r dead ; satute to my youth ; extra ordinary you ;
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
I want to put top 10 dramas,which you never find bored 1) Meteor garden 2) Skate into love 3) My alien girlfriend 4) Gank your heart 5) about is love6 6) Accidentally in love 7) Put your head on my shoulder 8) The whirlwind girl 9) I hear you 10)Love 020
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Love 020, put your head on my shoulder, a love so beautiful, skate into love, sweet taichi, go go squid, wait my youth, longing for you 2, girlfriend, ashes of love, brightest star in the sky, meteor garden and a lot more❤️ from Philippines
Anonymous 1 hour ago
*My girlfriend is an alian *Put your head on my shoulder *Sweet dreams *My robot boyfriend *
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Salute to my Youth and I cannot hug you
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Salute to my Youth and I cannot hug should also be included
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Love 020, my mr Mermaid, legend of fuyao, skate into love
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Only ashes of love
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Have you forgotten The brightest star in the sky and sweet dreams
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Brightest star in the sky is also so good!!
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Love 020 is the best completely addicted to it
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Go Go Squid is amazing. My favorite show by far!
Anonymous 5 hours ago
A love so beautiful, go go squid, eternal love, ashes of love, ten miles of peach blossom, negotiator, because of you, le coup de fodre
Anonymous 5 hours ago
The untamed is the best of all
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Forget you remember love, skate into love and put your head on my shoulder
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Meteor garden and put your head on my shoulder
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Meteor garden
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Nirvana in Fire 琅琊榜 The Disguiser 伪装者 Yanxi Palace 延禧攻略 Hunting 猎狐 The Game of Hunting 猎场 The Protector 镖门