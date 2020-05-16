  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

10 Addictive shows to watch if you are new to Chinese dramas

Want to watch some Chinese dramas? Here is a beginner-friendly list of 10 C-dramas to binge-watch.
105921 reads Mumbai Updated: May 17, 2020 01:29 pm
10 Addictive shows to watch if you are new to Chinese dramas 10 Addictive shows to watch if you are new to Chinese dramas
  • 20
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Deciding on which drama to watch next can be quite a task. I mean dilemmas, right? If you are an avid lover of K-dramas, then you should also check out some Chinese dramas that will definitely suck you in. From romance to mystery, you will get all flavours here! Thanks to all the OTT platforms, we now have access to content other than just Hollywood. 

If you haven’t seen any Chinese dramas but happened to be interested in watching some, you have come to the right place. In this article, we have compiled a list of 10 Chinese dramas that will help you explore whole other genre of television. For all the newbies who are just getting to know about C-dramas, here is a list to help out. 

Check out the list of 10 C-dramas for beginners to watch (in no particular order):

Love 020 

Go Go Squid 

The Untamed 

The Rise of Phoenixes  

Eternal Love 

Love Me, If You Dare 

Ashes of Love 

A Love So Beautiful 

Nirvana in Fire 

The Journey of Flower 

Tell us your recommendations in the comments section below. 

Credits :youtube

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Tt

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Love020 ; love so beautiful ; my girlfriend is an alien ; put your head on my shoulder ; your highness ; river flows to you ; meteor garden ; pretty man ; my girlfriend ; when we were young ; all I want for love is you ; dragon day you r dead ; satute to my youth ; extra ordinary you ;

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

I want to put top 10 dramas,which you never find bored 1) Meteor garden 2) Skate into love 3) My alien girlfriend 4) Gank your heart 5) about is love6 6) Accidentally in love 7) Put your head on my shoulder 8) The whirlwind girl 9) I hear you 10)Love 020

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Love 020, put your head on my shoulder, a love so beautiful, skate into love, sweet taichi, go go squid, wait my youth, longing for you 2, girlfriend, ashes of love, brightest star in the sky, meteor garden and a lot more❤️ from Philippines

Anonymous 1 hour ago

*My girlfriend is an alian *Put your head on my shoulder *Sweet dreams *My robot boyfriend *

Anonymous 1 hour ago

*My girlfriend is an alian *Put your head on my shoulder *Sweet dreams *My robot boyfriend *Go go squid *Love o2o

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Salute to my Youth and I cannot hug you

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Salute to my Youth and I cannot hug should also be included

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Love 020, my mr Mermaid, legend of fuyao, skate into love

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Only ashes of love

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Have you forgotten The brightest star in the sky and sweet dreams

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Brightest star in the sky is also so good!!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Love 020 is the best completely addicted to it

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Go Go Squid is amazing. My favorite show by far!

Anonymous 5 hours ago

A love so beautiful, go go squid, eternal love, ashes of love, ten miles of peach blossom, negotiator, because of you, le coup de fodre

Anonymous 5 hours ago

The untamed is the best of all

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Forget you remember love, skate into love and put your head on my shoulder

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Meteor garden and put your head on my shoulder

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Meteor garden

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Nirvana in Fire 琅琊榜 The Disguiser 伪装者 Yanxi Palace 延禧攻略 Hunting 猎狐 The Game of Hunting 猎场 The Protector 镖门

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement