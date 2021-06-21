10 Beautiful dialogues and poems from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to live in the moment always

When we feel lost and stress about our future and forget to live in the present then often some promising movies help us stay motivated in life. So, here are 10 thoughtful dialogues and poems from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to live in the moment and stay positive in life.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most popular films in Bollywood that inspires us to always have a positive approach towards life and stay happy. It teaches us to live in the moment forgetting about the future and do everything in the present that we wish to do in the future. But most of the time, people forget to live in their present getting stressed by planning for the future. As a result, they fail to seize their moment from life. So, here are some of the best inspiring quotes and dialogues from the movie ZNMD to stay always positive and happy in life.

Insaan ka kartavya hota hai koshish karna. Kamyabi nakamyabi sab uske haath mein hai. – Imran

Diving is like meditation. Insaan ko apni ek ek saans, ek ek pal ka ehsaas hota hai. Just imagine agar hum apni saari zindagi aise hi jee sakte. Be fully alive to each and every moment. – Laila

Apne kaam ko apni life ke saath confuse mat karo. Tumhara kaam tumhari life nhi, sirf uska ek hissa hai. - Rohini

Sieze the day my friend … pehle is din ko poori tarah jiyo, phir chalis ke bare mein soochna. – Laila

Insaan ko dibbe mein sirf tab hona chahiye jab woh mar chuka ho. – Laila

Apne andar chupe dar ko mitana chahte ho na? Toh ye raha hum sabka sabse bada darr – “Maut”. Let’s face it. – Imran

“Jab itna kuch achieve kiya hai toh kya khush ho?

Agar aaj bhi kisi cheez ki kami

mehsoos hoti hai toh woh kya hai.

Un cheezon ke liye waqt nikalo

jinse sach-much tumhe khushi milti hai.”- Laila

ZNMD Poems:

Pighle neelam sa behta hua yeh samaan,

Neeli neeli si khamoshiyan, Na kahin hai zameen na kahin aasmaan…

Sarsaraati huyi tehniyan pattiyan keh rahi hai ki bas ek tum ho yahan…

Sirf main hoon meri saansein hai aur meri dhadkane, Aisi gehraiyan, Aisi tanhaiyan,

Aur main sirf main… Apne hone pe mujhko yakeen aa gaya

Dilon mein tum apni betaabiyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum,

Nazar mein khwabon ki bijliyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum…

Hawa ke jhokon ke jaise aazad rehna seekho, Tum ek dariya ke jaise lehron mein behna seekho…

Har ek lamhe se tum milo khole apni baahen, Har ek pal ek naya samha dekhe yeh nigaahen…

Jo apni aankhon mein hairaaniyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum,

Dilon mein tum apni betaabiyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum.

Jab jab dard ka baadal chaaya, Jab gham ka saaya lehraya,

Jab aasoon palkon tak aaya, Jab yeh tanha dil ghabraaya,

Humne dil ko yeh samjhaaya,

Dil aakhir tu kyun rota hai…, Duniya mein yunhi hota hai…

Yeh joh gehre sannate hai, Waqt ne sabko hi baante hai…

Thoda gham hai sabka qissa, Thodi dhoop hai sabka hissa…

Aankh teri bekaar hi namm hai, Har pal ek naya mausam hai…

Kyun tu aise pal khota hai, Dil aakhir tu kyun rota hai.

