10 Beautiful quotes on love to send your spouse or partner to make their day

If you are away from your spouse or partner and want to do something special for them, then here are some quotes on love to send the special person in your life.

When you are away from your partner or spouse and missing them badly, then you can always reach them out with some beautiful words to make them remind of you. It will not only be peaceful for you, but your partner would also consider this as highly thoughtful of you. Here are some of the beautiful quotes from noted personalities which you can send your spouse or partner to make them smile and let them know that you are missing him or her.

“Love is the joy of the good, the wonder of the wise, the amazement of the Gods.” -Plato

“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.” -Aristotle

“Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think t does. Love is a battle, love is a war; love is growing up.” -James Baldwin

“Life is a flower of which love is the honey.” -Victor Hugo

“Love is the irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.” -Robert Frost

“Live the life you love. Love the life you live.” -Bob Marley

“Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable.” -Bruce Lee

“Hatred paralyses life; love releases it. Hatred confuses life; love harmonizes it. Hatred darkens life; love illuminates it.” -Martin Luther King

“In loving you lean on someone to hold them up.” -Rod Mckuen

“One drop of love is more than an ocean of understanding.” -Blaise Pascal

