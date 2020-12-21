10 BEST messages, wishes and greetings to include in your Christmas holiday cards

Here are some of the most thoughtful and unique Christmas messages to write in your greeting card and wish your loved ones.

Christmas is here and it is time to send those beautiful holiday cards to your friends and family. It is a wonderful way to connect with long-lost friends and to wish them the holiday cheer. While many prefer sending a text to their loved ones instead of a card, there is something charming and warm about receiving a holiday greeting card instead of a text message.

Thinking of writing the perfect message on the card can be tough, so we have for you a list of messages and quotes to include in your holiday greetings and wish your loved ones in a unique way instead of simply saying “Merry Christmas”.

1. Let the spirit of love gently fill our hearts and homes. In this loveliest of seasons, may you find many reasons for happiness.

2. All we want for Christmas is to see you again soon. May your holidays be bright and happy and may all your Christmas wishes come true.

3. You always made the holidays a special time for me. Now, I hope you can feel my love and gratitude from far away. Sending you my warmest wishes and blessings.

4. May the light of the holiday season fill your heart and may the music fill your soul. Happy holidays.

5. Cookies and cakes and spices and cocoa... When it starts to smell like the holidays, it’s hard not to get into the spirit. Here’s a little something to spread Holiday cheer around your home.

6. We may not be able to celebrate the holidays together this year, but just remember that you are always in my thoughts. With love from the bottom of my heart.

7. “Christmas is too sparkly... said no-one ever!”

Wishing you a wonderful holiday season full of fun, laughter and sparkles!

8. May your holidays sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Happy holidays.

9. Let the spirit of love gently fill our hearts and homes. In this loveliest of seasons may you find many reasons for happiness.

10. May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. Wishing you lots of love, joy and happiness. Happy Holidays!

Also Read: Looking for a perfect Christmas gift for your kid? Here's a list of gifting items to choose from

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×