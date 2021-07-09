10 Dialogues from the popular play Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw

Pygmalion has been turned into films many times. Here are some famous dialogues from the play.

Pygmalion is a popular play written by George Bernard Shaw that has been turned into films in many languages later. The play has been named after a Greek mythological figure. Apart from having a great plotline, the play has some wonderful dialogues. So, here are some of the popular dialogues from Pygmalion.

1-“If you can’t appreciate what you’ve got, you’d better get what you can appreciate.”

2- “I sold flowers. I didn't sell myself. Now you've made a lady of me I'm not fit to sell anything else.”

3- “I can't turn your soul on. Leave me those feelings; and you can take away the voice and the face. They are not you.”

4- “I shall always be a flower girl to Professor Higgins, because he always treats me as a flower girl, and always will; but I know I can be a lady to you, because you always treat me as a lady, and always will.”

5- “It exasperated her to think that the dungeon in which she had languished for so many unhappy years had been unlocked all the time, and that the impulses she had so carefully struggled with and stifled for the sake of keeping well with society, were precisely those by which alone she could have come into any sort of sincere human contact.”

6- “She has mischievious moments when she wishes she could get him alone on a desert island...”

7- “Galatea never does quite like Pygmalion: his relation to her is too godlike to be altogether agreeable.”

8- “You know well I couldn't bear to live with a low common man after you two; and it's wicked and cruel of you to insult me by pretending I could.”

9- “German and Spanish are accessible to foreigners: English is not accessible even to Englishmen.”

10- “Happy is the man who can make a living by his hobby.”

