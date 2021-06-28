10 Essential products suggested by expert to maintain flawless skin

Be it summer, monsoon or winter, we have to pamper our skin all the time. So, here are 10 essential products suggested by Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist to maintain good skin quality.

We all want a flawless and fresh-looking skin all through the day, whether you are a college going intern, or a mother or a freelancer there are some skin essentials that you must always carry in your bag to feel fresh and look fresh all through the day and the night too. So, here are some of the essential stuff suggested by Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics that women need to keep in their bag to maintain good-quality skin.

Makeup wipes

These are perfect for removing the runny or smudged mascara or even the extra oil on the skin. Use them before washing your face.

Facewash

It is absolutely worth investing in a small carry-on bottle of your favourite face wash. It is necessary to remove the dirt, grime, and pollution and refresh the skin instantly.

Moisturiser

Choose one that suits your skin type and not the one that you could grab off the shelf. Apply moisturiser every time you wash your face or wipe the face and reapply often if you have been sitting in AC all day.

BB cream

A good BB cream post moisturisation will help hide the blemishes and make your skin look even toned. And they do come in small packs.

Sunscreen

Yes, you need it indoors and more so when you are sitting near the windows. Yes, you need it on rainy days and even the winters. Apply and reapply sunscreen after every 3-4 hours. Make sure you cover the all the exposed parts of the body. Even if your makeup or moisturiser has SPF, you still need a sunscreen of 35 SPF or more.

Lip balm

They come in small tubes but they are the lifesavers four your lips. Choose one that is rich in vitamin E and has sun protection. The plus point is that they come in many flavours so choose your indulgence.

Blotting papers

The skin secrets oil and blotting paper will absorb that oil without running your makeup or making your skin look streaked.

Sheet mask

They are easy to carry, do not take up much space, and give instant results. So, if you have a party to attend after office, or have to meet friends after shopping or just feeling like taking a break, use a sheet mask. Just cleanse your face and apply mask and in fifteen minutes your skin will be hydrated and refreshed. And it is a non-messy option too.

Hand cream

A small tube of hand cream will prevent your hands from looking aged. Apply hand cream every time after you wash your hands or if your hands feel dry. Look for ingredients like mineral oils and beeswax to keep dry and cracked hands nourished.

Facial mist

You can buy one from market or make one at home using rosewater. They are a great way to instantly revive the skin.

Organise your bag in such a way that you don’t have to go rummaging in it every time you want something. Keep the skin essentials in a small plastic bag or separate compartment for easy access. This way you will never be unprepared.

