10 Famous dialogues by Heath Ledger's JOKER from the Dark Knight

One of the most iconic villains in a superhero movie, the character Joker played by Heath Ledger in Dark Knight is a thrill to watch onscreen. Here are 10 quotes by Heath Ledger as Joker from the Dark Knight movie.

Directed by Christopher Nolan and one of his greatest hits, Dark Knight is a movie that has created a villain that is almost overpowering the main protagonist of a superhero movie. Heath Ledger as Joker is one of the greatest villains ever created and played by any actor on screen.

This comic book blockbuster has some truly chilling scenes that will send shivers down your spine. Even more so, the dialogues and screenplay of the actors are crucial that gives a lot of depth to the movie and the character. Here are 10 quotes from the Dark Knight movie said by Joker played by Heath Ledger.

“In Their Last Moments, People Show You Who They Really Are.”

“I Won’t Kill You, Because You’re Just Too Much Fun.”

“Madness, As You Know, Is Like Gravity ⁠— All It Takes Is A Little Push!”

“I Believe That Whatever Doesn’t Kill You Simply Makes You...Stranger.”

“I’m Not A Monster. I’m Just Ahead Of The Curve.”

“Introduce A Little Anarchy, Upset The Established Order, And Everything Becomes Chaos.”

“If You’re Good At Something, Never Do It For Free.”

“This Is What Happens When An Unstoppable Force Meets An Immovable Object.”

“Why So Serious?”

“Do I really look like a guy with a plan? Do you know what I am? I'm a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it! You know, I just... ‘do’ things.”

Credits :Getty images

