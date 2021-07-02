10 Famous dialogues from the movie Little Miss Sunshine that will bring a smile to your face

This movie was released in 2006 but it won hearts and still remains to do so. The movie is about family, the journey and following your dreams. Here are 10 famous quotes from the movie that are sure to bring a smile to your face and cheer you up.

Directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton starring Abigail Breslin, Paul Dano, Alan Arkin and Toni Collette, it was released in the summer of 2006. The movie showcases a family who journeys together across the country when their daughter wants to participate in a beauty pageant.

If you need a little push or motivation, then these quotes will help you do that.

“Everyone just pretend to be normal”

“Olive, Richard’s an idiot. I like a woman with a little meat on her bones.”

“I can say what I want – I still got Nazi bullets in me.”

“That young stuff is the best stuff in the whole world. See right now you’re jail bait, they’re jail bait. It’s perfect. I mean, when you hit eighteen, bam! you’re talking about three to five.”

“Richard, whatever happens, you tried to do something on your own, which is more than most people ever do. I include myself in that category. You took a big chance, it took guts, and I’m proud of you.”

“Do you know what a loser is? A real loser is somebody who is so afraid of not winning they don’t even try.”

“There are two kinds of people in this world – winners and losers. Inside each and every one of you, deep inside the core of your being is a winner waiting to be awakened and unleashed upon the world.”

“Willing yourself to win. You've got to want it badder than anyone.”

“No? Jesus! What are you? Fifteen? You should be gettin’ that young stuff! That young stuff is the best stuff in the world!”

“No one gets left behind! No one gets left behind! Outstanding soldier!”

