10 Famous quotes from the novel The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Alchemist is a novel written by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho. So, here are 10 popular quotes from The Alchemist that are worth remembering.

The Alchemist is a popular novel written by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho which was first published in Portuguese. Later, it was translated into different languages and became a bestseller internationally. The story revolves around an Andalusian shepherd in his journey towards Pyramid in Egypt. So, here are 10 popular quotes from the novel The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho.

1-“And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”

2-“It's the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.”

3-“When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.”

4-“One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving.”

5-“There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure.”

6-“Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself. And that no heart has ever suffered when it goes in search of its dreams, because every second of the search is a second's encounter with God and with eternity.”

7-“This is what we call love. When you are loved, you can do anything in creation. When you are loved, there's no need at all to understand what's happening, because everything happens within you.”

8-“We are travelers on a cosmic journey, stardust, swirling and dancing in the eddies and whirlpools of infinity. Life is eternal. We have stopped for a moment to encounter each other, to meet, to love, to share. This is a precious moment. It is a little parenthesis in eternity.”

9-“I don’t live in either my past or my future. I’m interested only in the present. If you can concentrate always on the present, you’ll be a happy man. Life will be a party for you, a grand festival because life is the moment we’re living now.”

10-“If you start by promising what you don't even have yet, you'll lose your desire to work towards getting it.”

Also Read: Kal Ho Naa Ho: Check out the characters as zodiac signs

Share your comment ×