10 Funny quotes to send your dear ones and tickle their funny bone

If you want to give your dear ones a good laugh, then here are 10 popular funny quotes from famous personalities to send and make their day.

After a long, hectic, and tiring day, when we feel exhausted and fatigued, then the best way to feel relieved is to laugh out loud. Because an intense laughter can release all our tension and stress thus giving us relief for sometimes. So, if you want to make your loved ones laugh, then here are some funny quotes from noted personalities to send. Check them out below and select your favourite one to share with your people.

"I am so clever that sometimes I don't understand a single word of what I am saying." - Oscar Wilde

"I have always been a huge admirer of my own work. I'm one of the funniest and most entertaining writers I know." - Mel Brooks

"No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar." - Abraham Lincoln

"If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito." - Dalai Lama

"Wine is constant proof that God loves us and loves to see us happy." - Benjamin Franklin

"Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work." - Thomas Edison

"Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please." - Mark Twain

"He who can does—he who cannot, teaches." - George Bernard Shaw

"Dancing is a perpendicular expression of a horizontal desire." - George Bernard Shaw

"The only way to keep your health is to eat what you don't want, drink what you don't like, and do what you'd rather not." - Mark Twain

Also Read: Sunday Reads: 5 books must read for nature lovers

Share your comment ×