10 Heart warming quotes from Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare

Romeo and Juliet is one of the finest stories that is considered as a milestone in literature. So, here are 10 popular quotes from the book by William Shakespeare.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2021 09:53 am
Apart from relishing a wonderful story, we also enjoy literature for its awesome dialogues or quotes. They not only teach us a lesson about life but also teach us to look at things from a different perspective. Be it films or books, people are always attracted to their sensible dialogues and quotes that bear intense meaning with them. People across the world love Romeo and Juliet by Shakespeare. So, here are some popular dialogues from the book.

1- “These violent delights have violent ends

And in their triump die, like fire and powder

Which, as they kiss, consume.”

2- “My bounty is as boundless as the sea,

My love as deep; the more I give to thee,

The more I have, for both are infinite.”

3- “Don't waste your love on somebody, who doesn't value it.”

4- “Good night, good night! parting is such sweet sorrow,

That I shall say good night till it be morrow.”

5- “Did my heart love till now? forswear it, sight! For I ne'er saw true beauty till this night.”

6- “Love is heavy and light, bright and dark, hot and cold, sick and healthy, asleep and awake- its everything except what it is!

7- “Do not swear by the moon, for she changes constantly. then your love would also change.”

8- “O serpent heart hid with a flowering face!

Did ever a dragon keep so fair a cave?

Beautiful tyrant, feind angelical, dove feather raven, wolvish-ravening lamb! Despised substance of devinest show, just opposite to what thou justly seemest - A dammed saint, an honourable villain!”

9- “But, soft! what light through yonder window breaks?

It is the east, and Juliet is the sun.”

10- “If love be rough with you, be rough with love. Prick love for pricking and you beat love down.”

