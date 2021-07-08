10 Heart warming quotes from Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare

Apart from relishing a wonderful story, we also enjoy literature for its awesome dialogues or quotes. They not only teach us a lesson about life but also teach us to look at things from a different perspective. Be it films or books, people are always attracted to their sensible dialogues and quotes that bear intense meaning with them. People across the world love Romeo and Juliet by Shakespeare. So, here are some popular dialogues from the book.

1- “These violent delights have violent ends

And in their triump die, like fire and powder

Which, as they kiss, consume.”