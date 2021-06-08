10 Inspirational quotes to get rid of your pandemic blues and stay positive

Due to the COVID 19 scenario, people are struggling with stress, exhaustion, hopelessness and fatigue. So, here are 10 inspirational quotes from famous personalities to reduce their Monday blues and stay motivated.

The prolonged struggle with the deadly coronavirus has made us stuck in our home. Be it work, shopping, medical consultation, or meeting someone, everything is going on by online currently and that has been the new normal since one year. Due to this uncertain scenario, there has been seen a growth of sad mood, hopelessness, frustration, exhaustion and fatigue amongst people. They, most of the time, suffer from excessive stress which is now leading to several health issues. But if we give a little effort to stay positive amid this crisis and try to be mentally strong, then out stress and exhaustion level will be reduced to a great extent. That’s why today we have shared some inspirational quotes from famous personalities to reduce your pandemic blues.

“Hope is important because it can make the present moment less difficult to bear. If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today.” - Thich Nhat Hanh

“Never let your head hang down. Never give up and sit down and grieve. Find another way. And don’t pray when it rains if you don’t pray when the sun shines.” - Leroy Satchel Paige

“It is only in our darkest hours that we may discover the true strength of the brilliant light within ourselves that can never, ever, be dimmed.” - Doe Zantamata

“Learn how to be happy with what you have while you pursue all that you want.” - Jim Rohn

“I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness for it shows me the stars.” - Og Mandino

“Just as despair can come to one only from other human beings, hope, too, can be given to one only by other human beings.” - Elie Weisel

“We should always pray for help, but we should always listen for inspiration and impression to proceed in ways different from those we may have thought of.” - John H. Groberg

“Every adversity, every failure and every heartache carries with it the seed of an equivalent or a greater benefit.” - Napoleon Hill

“Tough times never last, but tough people do.” - Robert Schuller

“In times of great stress or adversity, it’s always best to keep busy, to plow your anger and your energy into something positive.” - Lee Iacocca

