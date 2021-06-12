10 Inspirational quotes to send your loved ones for motivating them

When your loved ones feel lost or hopeless, then encourage and motivate them with lots of inspirational words. So, here are 10 motivational quotes from famous personalities.

Sometimes, you may find your loved ones feeling exhausted, lost, and demotivated. This feeling of hopelessness affects both their personal and professional life damaging their productivity. So, how can you help them in feeling better? Well, you can support and encourage them always to enhance their motivation and be a good listener. Apart from that, you can also send some motivational quotes of famous personalities to them to increase their focus, concentration and will power. So, here are some of the best inspirational quotes to send your loved ones to motivate them.

“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” – Walt Disney

“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” – Mark Twain

“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed.” – Michael Jordan

“Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve.” – Mary Kay Ash

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” – Chinese Proverb

“Only the paranoid survive.” – Andy Grove

“It’s hard to beat a person who never gives up.” – Babe Ruth

“I wake up every morning and think to myself, ‘how far can I push this company in the next 24 hours.’” – Leah Busque

“If people are doubting how far you can go, go so far that you can’t hear them anymore.” – Michele Ruiz

“We need to accept that we won’t always make the right decisions, that we’ll screw up royally sometimes - understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, it’s part of success.” – Arianna Huffington

Also Read: 10 Motivational quotes to enhance your concentration during the weekend

Share your comment ×