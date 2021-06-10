10 Inspirational quotes to stay focused on your goals

Are feeling lost or demotivated to stay ambitious? Then here are 10 inspirational quotes from popular personalities to stay enhance your focus to reach your destination.

We often feel demotivated and lose our focus on our goal and as a result, we fail to achieve our destination. But when your dedication is up to the mark, then it works as your biggest strength to reach your goal. So, when you feel lost and demotivated, then try to find some inspiration from others to give yourself that drive to run towards your goal. And for inspiration, motivational quotes from famous personalities work the best for us to make us awake to fight for our dreams. So, here are 10 inspirational quotes from popular personalities to stay focused on your goals.

“I’m selfish, impatient and a little insecure. I make mistakes, I am out of control and at times hard to handle. But if you can’t handle me at my worst, then you sure as hell don’t deserve me at my best.” - Marilyn Monroe

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” - Dr. Seuss

“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” - Thomas Edison

“There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountain top of our desires.” – Nelson Mandela

“If you’re not stubborn, you’ll give up on experiments too soon. And if you’re not flexible, you’ll pound your head against the wall and you won’t see a different solution to a problem you’re trying to solve.” – Jeff Bezos

“If you want to achieve excellence, you can get there today. As of this second, quit doing less-than-excellent work.” – Thomas J. Watson

“The biggest risk is not taking any risk… In a world that’s changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.” – Mark Zuckerberg

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.” – Steve Jobs

“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life.” – Steve Jobs

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” – Barack Obama

