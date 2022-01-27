10 Key issues faced by LGBT youth who wish to come out of the closet

While no one chooses the gender of people they feel an attraction to, it is easy for society to dole out homophobia towards individuals who feel conflicted about their sexual identity. Nevertheless, if you are considering coming out of the closet, you must concentrate on your personal needs and the best way forward for you when breaking the news to your parents. It is critical that you come to terms with your turbulent emotions so you can forge your path ahead. Hence, this write-up reveals some of the pressing concerns that plague the minds of LGBT youth who wish to come out of the closet.

Crushing self-doubt Dented self-esteem or a feeling of inferiority Feeling inadequate or asking yourself "what caused this” or “why am I this way?” Some tend to berate themselves for not feeling masculine enough or feminine enough Worries about how siblings or other family members will accept the news or react to it Overwhelming feeling that tells you your life is now completely different. This can be jarring as some wonder if they were living a lie Mind-numbing confusion regarding their ongoing romantic relationships if any Terror of causing a rift in their family Feelings of shame due to fearing lack of acceptance in their community or religion. Some also feel a need for secrecy as they assume loved ones would not accept their sexual identity In case some teens are sexually active, they are also scared of whether they have contracted sexually transmitted diseases in case their lover was infected already.

It is best to speak to an elder you can trust about these issues and seek a medical professional’s aid to ensure that you are free of any STI’s. Remember that it is always safety first and you must safeguard your health as well as that of your future sexual partners.

Also Read: From Taurus to Libra: 4 Addictive zodiac signs you'll always stay hooked on