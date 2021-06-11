10 Motivational quotes to enhance your concentration amid the excitement of weekend

Finally, it’s the weekend when we feel excited about the last phase of the week. But this excitement may sometimes seize our concentration from our work. So, here are 10 inspirational quotes to combat your lethargy and stay focused.

Are you losing your concentration from the work or study because of the excitement of the weekend? Well, it’s quite normal to feel so, because we have to wait a lot for the weekend and when it’s finally Friday, then we will start to feel the heat. But this feeling of excitement can affect our work making us lethargic towards it and we feel demotivated to our works. So, to get you back on the track and make you motivated, here are some inspirational quotes from famous personalities to enhance your concentration on your work.

“You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." - Wayne Gretzky

"Whether you think you can or you think you can't, you're right." - Henry Ford

"I have learned over the years that when one's mind is made up, this diminishes fear." - Rosa Parks

"I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples." - Mother Teresa

"Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, ‘I'm possible!'" - Audrey Hepburn

"The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me." - Ayn Rand

"The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

If you look at what you have in life, you'll always have more. If you look at what you don't have in life, you'll never have enough." - Oprah Winfrey

"How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." - Anne Frank

"Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value." -Albert Einstein

