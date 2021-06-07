10 Motivational quotes from famous personalities to combat your Monday blues

Monday blues are tough to get rid of after a blissful weekend. So, feeling lethargic and demotivated is normal and part of our life. So, here are 10 motivational quotes from famous people to cure your Monday blues and enhance concentration.

After a nice, fun-filled weekend, it’s the toughest thing to get back to work again on Monday. And that is when we get those disturbing Monday blues. Once, it’s Monday again, you have to go through the entire week and wait for the weekends. So, the Monday blues may often make us demotivated towards our work, as a result, we may not give 100 percent to our duties. So, here are some motivational quotes from famous personalities to cure your Monday blues and stay focused and motivated to your work throughout the week.

“It is never too late to be what you might have been.” – George Eliot

“If your dreams don’t scare you, they are too small.” –Richard Branson

“Where focus goes energy flows.” –Tony Robbins

“Those who dare to fail miserably can achieve greatly.” – John F. Kennedy

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent” – Eleanor Roosevelt

“Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will.” – Suzy Kassem

“I am thankful for all of those who said NO to me. It’s because of them I’m doing it myself.” – Albert Einstein

“If you’re offered a seat on a rocket ship, don’t ask what seat! Just get on.” – Sheryl Sandberg

“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” – T. S. Eliot

“Only those who play to win. Only those who risk to win. History favors risk-takers. Forgets the timid. Everything else is commentary.” – Iveta Cherneva

