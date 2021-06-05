10 Motivational quotes from famous personalities to stay focused to your goals

While working hard for the biggest dream, people may often feel lost and demotivated which can impact their work for it. So, here are 10 motivational quotes from popular personalities to stay motivated, focused and ambitious to achieve your goals.

Motivation is the most crucial part of our success as this drive to achieve more keeps us focused and motivated towards our goal. This motivation does not let us sleep and keeps us inspired always to do more to reach the destination. But sometimes, we feel tired while running towards our dream. We get lost and start to feel demotivated and some people often leave working for their goal in the middle of the process. It’s very normal to feel exhausted while trying hard to achieve something, but that is what hardship is. You will have to give a lot of hard work to reach your goal and cannot lose your focus for a single time. So, to make you stay motivated, focused and dedicated always towards all your big dreams to achieve them, here are 10 popular quotes from famous personalities.

"Imagination is more important than knowledge."- Albert Einstein

"It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop."- Confucius

“The best way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” – Walt Disney

"I never dreamed about success, I worked for it."- Estée Lauder

"Difficulties in your life do not come to destroy you but to help you realise your hidden potential and power. Let difficulties know that you too are difficult."- Avul Pacir Zainulabidin Abdul Kalam

"Courage is grace under pressure." - Ernest Hemingway

"Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life - think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success." - Swami Vivekananda

"There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires." - Nelson Mandela

“If you are working on something that you really care about, you don’t have to be pushed. the vision pulls you.” – Steve Jobs

“The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty.” – Winston Churchill

