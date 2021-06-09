10 Motivational quotes to reduce your midweek blues and enhance focus

Midweek blues are another tough thing to get through after Monday. So, here are some motivational quotes from popular personalities to get rid of your midweek blues and stay focused.

It’s the one of the hardest things to get through Monday, but sometimes the same level of exhaustion again comes back during the midweek- Wednesday or Thursday. It’s the day of the week when weekends are so close but still it seems to be so far. So, this demotivating feeling, tiredness and fatigue may affect our productivity and mental peace. So, here are some popular quotes from famous personalities to stay motivated and reduce your midweek blues.

“I have been impressed with the urgency of doing. Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Being willing is not enough; we must do.”- Leonardo da Vinci

“Genius is one percent inspiration and ninety-nine percent perspiration.” - Thomas Edison

“You may delay, but time will not.” – Benjamin Franklin

“When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.” - Alexander Graham Bell

“Truth is ever to be found in simplicity, and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things.” - Isaac Newton

“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” – Steve Jobs

“When you do the common things in life in an uncommon way, you will command the attention of the world” - George Washington Carver

“Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.” - Albert Einstein

“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing. That’s why we recommend it daily.” - Zig Ziglar

“Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.” - Will Rogers

Also Read: 10 Inspirational quotes to get rid of your pandemic blues and stay positive

Share your comment ×