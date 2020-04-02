10 Movies to watch with your kids before they enter their teens

Wondering what to watch with your kid? Here is a list of 10 movies to watch with your children before they become teenagers.

TV is full of content that your kid shouldn’t be watching so why not some movies with them. Believe it or not but what your kid watches during childhood has a special impact on them. It becomes a part of their imagination and sometimes these movies even stay for a lifetime. Plus, when parents show an active interest to be with their child, it bolsters their self-esteem and overall well-being.

This way you can have a good time with your kid without forcing them to do something they don’t want to do. But it can be hard what to watch with your kid. We recommend watching a movie which is fun yet teaches important lessons, encourages imagination and fills them with positivity.

Keeping that in mind, here is a list of 10 movies that you should watch with your kid before he or she grows up and sets off to the world.

‘101 Dalmatians’ (1961)

Disney’s adaptation of the classic tale of Pongo and Perdita (two Dalmatians) is an incredible story about cooperation and teamwork.

‘Toy Story’ (1995)

A classic about Old West Sheriff Woody and his fellow toy friends. It is a story of friendship, courage, community and loyalty – a must-watch for every kid.

‘Finding Nemo’ (2003)

After his son goes missing, a clownfish sets on a journey to find him alongside Dory, a blue tang friend. It teaches the values of friendship, gratitude, compassion and independence.

‘Iqbal’ (2005)

About a dumb and deaf boy who achieves the dream of becoming a cricketer despite the obstacles. This movie can inspire your kids to achieve their goals regardless of the odds.

‘Wall-E’ (2008)

A sci-fi flick about Wall-E, a trash compactor robot who meets a sick robot named Eve. It will inculcate in your kid the importance of protecting the environment from unnecessary waste and overconsumption.

‘Up’ (2009)

A touching story of a widower who decides to fulfil his lifelong dream. It is a story about responsibility, teamwork and loyalty.

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ (2010)

An adorable fantasy about a young teen who captures and trains a mysterious dragon named Toothless. This movie explores the theme of bravery, girl power and unconditional love.

‘Stanley Ka Dabba’ (2011)

The story revolves around Stanley who is threatened by his Hindi teacher for not bringing lunch to school. It is a story that will teach your kid the value of perseverance and hope.

‘Hawaa Hawaai’ (2014)

An inspiring story of a strong-headed but poor 12-year-old boy who dreams of skating. A story of courage, hope and hard work – all of which are values you should instil in your kid.

‘Dhanak’ (2015)

A simple story with a message embedded deep within. Dhanak tells the story of siblings Chotu and Phoolan who embark on the journey of aspirations and dreams into a world they know nothing about.

Tell us your recommendations in the comments section below.

