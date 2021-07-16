10 Popular dialogues about life from the play Tempest by William Shakespeare

The play Tempest is about betrayal, revenge and family. It is considered to be one of the last plays of Shakespeare that he wrote alone. Here are 10 dialogues from the play.

The Tempest is a popular play written by the English playwright William Shakespeare. It was reportedly written in 1601-1611 and thought be one of the last plays of Shakespeare that he wrote alone. The play has music and songs which evoke the spirit of enchantment. It shows magic, betrayal, revenge, family, etc. Here are 10 popular dialogues from the play.

1-“We are such stuff as dreams are made on, and our little life is rounded with a sleep.”

2-“Our revels now are ended. These our actors,

As I foretold you, were all spirits and

Are melted into air, into thin air:

And, like the baseless fabric of this vision,

The cloud-capp’d towers, the gorgeous palaces,

The solemn temples, the great globe itself,

Yea, all which it inherit, shall dissolve

And, like this insubstantial pageant faded,

Leave not a rack behind. We are such stuff

As dreams are made on, and our little life

Is rounded with a sleep.”

3-“O, wonder!

How many goodly creatures are there here!

How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world,

That has such people in't!”

4-“Be not afeard; the isle is full of noises,

Sounds, and sweet airs, that give delight and hurt not.

Sometimes a thousand twangling instruments

Will hum about mine ears; and sometime voices,

That, if I then had waked after long sleep,

Will make me sleep again: and then, in dreaming,

The clouds methought would open, and show riches

Ready to drop upon me; that, when I waked,

I cried to dream again.”

5-“Full fathom five thy father lies;

Of his bones are coral made;

Those are pearls that were his eyes:

Nothing of him that doth fade,

But doth suffer a sea-change

Into something rich and strange.

Sea-nymphs hourly ring his knell: Ding-dong

Hark! now I hear them,—Ding-dong, bell.”

6-“This thing of darkness I

Acknowledge mine.”

7-“Awake, dear heart, awake. Thou hast slept well. Awake.”

8-“Misery acquaints a man with strange bedfellows.”

9-“Let us not burthen our remembrance with

A heaviness that's gone.”

10-“Good wombs have borne bad sons."

