10 Popular dialogues from the play King Lear by William Shakespeare

King Lear is one of the most popular plays of William Shakespeare. Here are 10 popular dialogues from it.
July 17, 2021
King Lear is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare which is regarded as of the greatest creations of the playwright. The play exhibits some great dialogues that give us a lesson about life as well. So, here are 10 most prominent dialogues from King Lear.

1-“When we are born, we cry that we are come to this great stage of fools.”

2-“This is the excellent foppery of the world, that,

when we are sick in fortune,--often the surfeit

of our own behavior,--we make guilty of our

disasters the sun, the moon, and the stars: as

if we were villains by necessity; fools by

heavenly compulsion; knaves, thieves, and

treachers, by spherical predominance; drunkards,

liars, and adulterers, by an enforced obedience of

planetary influence; and all that we are evil in,

by a divine thrusting on: an admirable evasion

of whoremaster man, to lay his goatish

disposition to the charge of a star.”

3-“The weight of this sad time we must obey,

Speak what we feel, not what we ought to say.

The oldest hath borne most: we that are young

Shall never see so much, nor live so long.”

4-“Speak what we feel, not what we ought to say.”

5-“No, no, no, no! Come, let's away to prison:

We two alone will sing like birds i' the cage:

When thou dost ask me blessing, I'll kneel down,

And ask of thee forgiveness: so we'll live,

And pray, and sing, and tell old tales, and laugh

At gilded butterflies, and hear poor rogues

Talk of court news; and we'll talk with them too,

Who loses and who wins; who's in, who's out;

And take upon's the mystery of things,

As if we were God's spies: and we'll wear out,

In a wall'd prison, packs and sects of great ones,

That ebb and flow by the moon.”

6-“Blow, winds, and crack your cheeks! Rage! Blow!

You cataracts and hurricanoes, spout

Till you have drenched our teeples, drowned the cocks!

You sulphurour and thought-executing fires,

Vaunt-couriers to oak-cleaving thunderbolts,

Singe my white head! And thou, all-shaking thunder,

Strike flat the thick rotundity o' the world!

Crack nature's molds, all germens spill at once

That make ingrateful man!”

7-“O, let me kiss that hand!

KING LEAR: Let me wipe it first; it smells of mortality.”

8-“Love's not love

When it is mingled with regards that stand

Aloof from th' entire point.”

9-“The prince of darkness is a gentleman!”

10-“Many a true word hath been spoken in jest.”

