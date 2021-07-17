10 Popular dialogues from the play King Lear by William Shakespeare
King Lear is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare which is regarded as of the greatest creations of the playwright. The play exhibits some great dialogues that give us a lesson about life as well. So, here are 10 most prominent dialogues from King Lear.
1-“When we are born, we cry that we are come to this great stage of fools.”
2-“This is the excellent foppery of the world, that,
when we are sick in fortune,--often the surfeit
of our own behavior,--we make guilty of our
disasters the sun, the moon, and the stars: as
if we were villains by necessity; fools by
heavenly compulsion; knaves, thieves, and
treachers, by spherical predominance; drunkards,
liars, and adulterers, by an enforced obedience of
planetary influence; and all that we are evil in,
by a divine thrusting on: an admirable evasion
of whoremaster man, to lay his goatish
disposition to the charge of a star.”
3-“The weight of this sad time we must obey,
Speak what we feel, not what we ought to say.
The oldest hath borne most: we that are young
Shall never see so much, nor live so long.”
4-“Speak what we feel, not what we ought to say.”
5-“No, no, no, no! Come, let's away to prison:
We two alone will sing like birds i' the cage:
When thou dost ask me blessing, I'll kneel down,
And ask of thee forgiveness: so we'll live,
And pray, and sing, and tell old tales, and laugh
At gilded butterflies, and hear poor rogues
Talk of court news; and we'll talk with them too,
Who loses and who wins; who's in, who's out;
And take upon's the mystery of things,
As if we were God's spies: and we'll wear out,
In a wall'd prison, packs and sects of great ones,
That ebb and flow by the moon.”
6-“Blow, winds, and crack your cheeks! Rage! Blow!
You cataracts and hurricanoes, spout
Till you have drenched our teeples, drowned the cocks!
You sulphurour and thought-executing fires,
Vaunt-couriers to oak-cleaving thunderbolts,
Singe my white head! And thou, all-shaking thunder,
Strike flat the thick rotundity o' the world!
Crack nature's molds, all germens spill at once
That make ingrateful man!”
7-“O, let me kiss that hand!
KING LEAR: Let me wipe it first; it smells of mortality.”
8-“Love's not love
When it is mingled with regards that stand
Aloof from th' entire point.”
9-“The prince of darkness is a gentleman!”
10-“Many a true word hath been spoken in jest.”
