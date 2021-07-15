10 Popular dialogues from the play Othello by William Shakespeare

1- “O, beware, my lord, of jealousy;

It is the green-ey'd monster, which doth mock

The meat it feeds on.”

2- “For she had eyes and chose me.”

3- “The robb'd that smiles, steals something from the thief; He robs himself that spends a bootless grief.”

4- “Good name in man and woman, dear my lord,

Is the immediate jewel of their souls:

Who steals my purse steals trash; ’tis something, nothing;

’twas mine, ’tis his, and has been slave to thousands;

But he that filches from me my good name

Robs me of that which not enriches him,

And makes me poor indeed.”

5- “Tis in ourselves that we are thus or thus. Our bodies are our gardens to the which our wills are gardeners.”

6- “O, beware, my lord, of jealousy;

It is the green-ey'd monster, which doth mock

The meat it feeds on. That cuckold lives in bliss,

Who, certain of his fate, loves not his wronger:

But O, what damnèd minutes tells he o'er

Who dotes, yet doubts, suspects, yet strongly loves!

7- “It is silliness to live when to live is torment, and then have we a prescription to die when death is our physician.”

8- “Excellent wretch! Perdition catch my soul But I do love thee! and when I love thee not, Chaos is come again.”

9- “I hold my peace, sir? no;

No, I will speak as liberal as the north;

Let heaven and men and devils, let them all,

All, all, cry shame against me, yet I'll speak.”

10- “If after every tempest come such calms,

May the winds blow till they have waken'd death!”

Also Read: 10 Popular quotes from Macbeth that are relevant in the present day culture