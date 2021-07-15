10 Popular dialogues from the play Othello by William Shakespeare
Othello by Shakespeare is one of the most popular plays in English literature which has also been turned into films many times. For example, the film Omkara in Bollywood was based on this story. It is a tragedy which was reportedly written in 1603. Othello showcases some of the most intriguing dialogues and 10 of them are given below.
1- “O, beware, my lord, of jealousy;
It is the green-ey'd monster, which doth mock
The meat it feeds on.”
2- “For she had eyes and chose me.”
3- “The robb'd that smiles, steals something from the thief; He robs himself that spends a bootless grief.”
4- “Good name in man and woman, dear my lord,
Is the immediate jewel of their souls:
Who steals my purse steals trash; ’tis something, nothing;
’twas mine, ’tis his, and has been slave to thousands;
But he that filches from me my good name
Robs me of that which not enriches him,
And makes me poor indeed.”
5- “Tis in ourselves that we are thus or thus. Our bodies are our gardens to the which our wills are gardeners.”
6- “O, beware, my lord, of jealousy;
It is the green-ey'd monster, which doth mock
The meat it feeds on. That cuckold lives in bliss,
Who, certain of his fate, loves not his wronger:
But O, what damnèd minutes tells he o'er
Who dotes, yet doubts, suspects, yet strongly loves!
7- “It is silliness to live when to live is torment, and then have we a prescription to die when death is our physician.”
8- “Excellent wretch! Perdition catch my soul But I do love thee! and when I love thee not, Chaos is come again.”
9- “I hold my peace, sir? no;
No, I will speak as liberal as the north;
Let heaven and men and devils, let them all,
All, all, cry shame against me, yet I'll speak.”
10- “If after every tempest come such calms,
May the winds blow till they have waken'd death!”
Also Read: 10 Popular quotes from Macbeth that are relevant in the present day culture