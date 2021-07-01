10 Popular dialogues to remember from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a mixture of romantic, funny and heart-melting movie. Here are some of the famous dialogues from this film to remember.

Kal Ho Naa Ho from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is undoubtedly a wonderful movie that gives a mixed feeling of sadness and happiness together. On one hand, it’s heart-breaking, on the other hand, it’s full of charm, laughter and emotions. Apart from the fine acting, this movie has some of the most popular and influential dialogues which also help us see the life from a different perspective. So, here are some popular dialogues from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

1-Pyar ka pehla kadam dosti hai, aur aakhri bhi … bus beech ke kadam reh gaye hain.

2-Main aankhen band karta hoon toh tumhe dekhta hoon … aankhen kholta hoon toh tumhe dekhna chahta hoon … tum paas nahi hoti ho toh tumhe chaaron taraf mehsoos karta hoon … har pal, har ghadi, har waqt.

3-Main Tumhe Zindagi Bhar Pyaar Karoonga Aur Marte Dum Tak Pyaar Karoonga…Aur Uske Baad Bhi.

4-Tumhare paas joh hai tumhare hisaab se kam hai … lekin kisi doosre ke nazar se dekho … toh tumhare paas bahut kuch hai.

5-Aaj … aaj ek hasi aur baant lo … aaj ek dua aur maang lo … aaj ek ansoon aur pee lo … aaj ek zindagi aur jee lo … aaj ek sapna aur dekh lo … aaj … kya pata, kal ho naa ho.

6-Soocho, soocho … aur soochne ke liye main tumhe apni saari zindagi deta hoon.

7-Pyar toh bahut log karte hai … lekin mere jaisa pyar koi nahi kar sakta kyun ki kisi ke paas tum joh nahi ho.

8-Jiyo! Khush Raho! Muskurao! Kya Pata Kal Ho Naa Ho.

9-Kaash … kaash main tumhari jagah pe hota … kaash.

10-Laal mere dil ka haal hai ... lagta tumpe kamaal hai ... yeh tofha nahin sawaal hai ... kya Subhash Ghai ki picture Taal hai?

