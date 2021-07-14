10 Popular quotes from Macbeth that are relevant in the present day culture

Fire burn, and cauldron bubble.”

2-“Fair is foul, and foul is fair.”

3-“The milk of human kindness.”

4-“It is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,

Signifying nothing”

5-“When shall we three meet again

In thunder, lightning, or in rain?”

6- “Stars, hide your fires; Let not light see my black and deep desires.”

7- “To-morrow, and to-morrow, and to-morrow,

Creeps in this petty pace from day to day,

To the last syllable of recorded time;

And all our yesterdays have lighted fools

The way to dusty death. Out, out, brief candle!

Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player,

That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,

And then is heard no more. It is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,

Signifying nothing.”

8- “Look like the innocent flower,

But be the serpent under it.”

9- “Things without all remedy should be without regard: what's done is done.”

10- “All causes shall give way: I am in blood

Stepp’d in so far that, should I wade no more,

Returning were as tedious as go o’er.”

Also Read: 15 Most powerful dialogues to remember from the movie Joker