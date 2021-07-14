10 Popular quotes from Macbeth that are relevant in the present day culture
Macbeth is one of the most wonderful creations of William Shakespeare, which is reported to have been performed in 1606 for the first time. This tragedy shows the physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who always seek power to rule. Macbeth is the epitome of some of the most powerful dialogues that have been highly relevant in the present day culture. So, here are some popular quotes from the play Macbeth.
1-“Double, double toil and trouble;
Fire burn, and cauldron bubble.”
2-“Fair is foul, and foul is fair.”
3-“The milk of human kindness.”
4-“It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing”
5-“When shall we three meet again
In thunder, lightning, or in rain?”
6- “Stars, hide your fires; Let not light see my black and deep desires.”
7- “To-morrow, and to-morrow, and to-morrow,
Creeps in this petty pace from day to day,
To the last syllable of recorded time;
And all our yesterdays have lighted fools
The way to dusty death. Out, out, brief candle!
Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player,
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,
And then is heard no more. It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.”
8- “Look like the innocent flower,
But be the serpent under it.”
9- “Things without all remedy should be without regard: what's done is done.”
10- “All causes shall give way: I am in blood
Stepp’d in so far that, should I wade no more,
Returning were as tedious as go o’er.”
