10 Popular quotes from Pride and Prejudice that are worth remembering
Pride and Prejudice is one of the best creations of Jane Austen and this story has been made into films as well. Elizabeth Bennet, the protagonist of the novel, is undoubtedly one of the most beloved and iconic characters. Apart from that, the story gives us some of the golden quotes that are worth remembering. Some of them are given below:
1-“Vanity and pride are different things, though the words are often used synonymously. A person may be proud without being vain. Pride relates more to our opinion of ourselves, vanity to what we would have others think of us.”
2-“There are few people whom I really love, and still fewer of whom I think well. The more I see of the world, the more am I dissatisfied with it; and every day confirms my belief of the inconsistency of all human characters, and of the little dependence that can be placed on the appearance of merit or sense.”
3-“There is, I believe, in every disposition a tendency to some particular evil—a natural defect, which not even the best education can overcome.”
4-“Nothing is more deceitful…than the appearance of humility. It is often only carelessness of opinion, and sometimes an indirect boast.”
5- “Do not give way to useless alarm…though it is right to be prepared for the worst, there is no occasion to look on it as certain.”
6-“I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of any thing than of a book! When I have a house of my own, I shall be miserable if I have not an excellent library.”
7-“I am only resolved to act in that manner, which will, in my own opinion, constitute my happiness, without reference to you, or to any person so wholly unconnected with me.”
8-“There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me.”
9-“You showed me how insufficient were all my pretensions to please a woman worthy of being pleased.”
10-“Do not consider me now as an elegant female, intending to play you, but as a rational creature, speaking the truth from her heart.”
