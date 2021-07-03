10 Popular quotes from Pride and Prejudice that are worth remembering

1-“Vanity and pride are different things, though the words are often used synonymously. A person may be proud without being vain. Pride relates more to our opinion of ourselves, vanity to what we would have others think of us.”

2-“There are few people whom I really love, and still fewer of whom I think well. The more I see of the world, the more am I dissatisfied with it; and every day confirms my belief of the inconsistency of all human characters, and of the little dependence that can be placed on the appearance of merit or sense.”

3-“There is, I believe, in every disposition a tendency to some particular evil—a natural defect, which not even the best education can overcome.”

4-“Nothing is more deceitful…than the appearance of humility. It is often only carelessness of opinion, and sometimes an indirect boast.”

5- “Do not give way to useless alarm…though it is right to be prepared for the worst, there is no occasion to look on it as certain.”

6-“I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading! How much sooner one tires of any thing than of a book! When I have a house of my own, I shall be miserable if I have not an excellent library.”

7-“I am only resolved to act in that manner, which will, in my own opinion, constitute my happiness, without reference to you, or to any person so wholly unconnected with me.”

8-“There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me.”

9-“You showed me how insufficient were all my pretensions to please a woman worthy of being pleased.”

10-“Do not consider me now as an elegant female, intending to play you, but as a rational creature, speaking the truth from her heart.”

