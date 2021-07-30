10 Quirky gifts to get for your best buddies this Friendship Day!

Do you remember how excited you would get to celebrate Friendship Day as a kid? The colourful friendship bands on our wrists, all the way up to our elbows used to be THE fashion statement of the month. As time went by, we made new friends, lost some and still cherish the old times with the ones that stuck around. Friendship bands may or may not be a little cringey for us grown-ups now, but on the first Sunday of August each year, we still take some time out to appreciate our chosen families who have been there for us through thick and thin.

We all have different kinds of friends - the wisecrack, the wild one, the funny one, the ‘mom’ of the group, the ‘love guru’ - and each of them deserve appreciation in their unique way! This year, Friendship Day falls on August 1, which means it’s just around the corner! If you haven’t yet figured out how to show your love and gratitude to your friends, here are 10 gifting ideas that are quirky, hilarious, silly and charming - just like your best buds!

1. King International Skull Shot Glasses

We know how much you cherish those fun weekend house parties with your gang! This is to the friend who always takes the initiative to host them. You cannot go wrong with funky shot glasses - these come in a set of 6 glasses (2oz) with a detailed skull design on each!

2. Nonsense Party Card Game Combo of 4

The most fun house parties with your gang would be incomplete without fun drinking games! This combo by Nonsense brings 4 classic card games to liven up your weekend retreat with friends and make crazy memories!

3. Brotherhood Enterprise Polyresin Plant Pots

Do you have that friend who is a major plant-buff, whose house is full of the cutest succulents? This would be the perfect gift to tell them how much you appreciate their nurturing nature, which is not only reserved for their plants, but also for the whole friend group!

4. Presta Gifts Bollywood Tea Coaster Set

Every friend circle is truly incomplete without that one Bollywood buff who can recite all popular dialogues anytime, anywhere! This set is for them - they really will appreciate the best villains of all time and their iconic dialogues on cute little tea coasters!

5. Geekmonkey David Beckham Bobblehead

This is a multi-purpose gift for the friend who just cannot stop talking about football! Subtly express that you value and respect their passion, even though there might be an audible groan from the group every time they change the channel to watch the match!

6. Clay Craft Chai Mug

Chai >>> coffee, and nothing you say can convince this friend otherwise! This quirky mug with instructions to make the perfect cup of desi masala chai in Hindi is perfect for that friend to sip their tea everyday, and finally heave a sigh of relief that they were able to convert you from the coffee-loving basic to an old-school chai buff!

7. Artangle Fiberboard Quirky Magnets

Every group has that creative genius with a strong personality that they make no effort to hide. These quirky and cute magnets with their fun quotes are great to remind that friend that you love them -all mood swings, sass and sarcasm included!

8. The Souled Store F.R.I.E.N.D.S T-shirt for Women

Remember the friend that you bonded with over the most popular TV show of all time? It’s time to strengthen that bond with this cotton t-shirt with cute, miniaturised illustrated renditions of the protagonists of F.R.I.E.N.D.S! Every time they wear it, they will be reminded of you!

9. Paagalpantee F.R.I.E.N.D.S Ceramic Mug

This is a classic, sure-shot way to let your friends know that you will be there for them. The lyrics of the show’s opening theme song can never go wrong!

10. The Souled Store Deadpool Merch T-shirt

How many Marvel movies have you watched with your gang? The vibes are always great every time a Marvel movie releases, and heated discussions afterwards have almost become traditions! Gift this t-shirt to the biggest Deadpool fan of your group - they will flaunt it all the time!

