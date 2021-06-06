10 Quotes about new beginnings and starting on a fresh note

Get your dose of inspiration to kickstart new beginnings and start on a fresh note. Adapting to changes or a new lifestyle can be difficult, but here are some quotes to help you get through these strange and uncertain times!

If you are someone who is going through a lot of changes in the current times like shifting to a new house, new job, newly married then these quotes are for you to grasp and learn from. These words of wisdom are to get you motivated, inspired and excited for new beginnings as life is always onwards and upwards!

When you are starting a new life, you start on a clean slate with a positive mindset to motor through any circumstances and situations that life throws at you. All you need to do is trust, have faith and the patience to wait for better things to come.

New beginnings are always exciting as they give you an opportunity to grow and evolve. These are the 10 quotes that will get you inspired and motivated to start afresh.

“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” - Seneca

“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

“Change can be scary, but you know what’s scarier? Allowing fear to stop you from growing, evolving, and progressing.” — Mandy Hale

“Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently.” – Henry Ford

“No river can return to its source, yet all rivers must have a beginning.” - Anonymous

“Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go.” – Herman Hesse

“The beginning is the most important part of the work.” - Plato

“You can learn new things at any time in your life if you’re willing to be a beginner. If you actually learn to like being a beginner, the whole world opens up to you.” — Barbara Shur

“There will come a time when you believe everything is finished; that will be the beginning.” – Louis L’Amour

“Although no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.” - Carl Bard

Also Read: 10 Motivational quotes from famous personalities to stay focused on your goals

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×