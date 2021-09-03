10 Quotes that will bring a smile to your face

More often than not, we tend to get so preoccupied with the daily struggles that we forget to smile. We forget that we as human beings are supposed to be happy and content. The daily challenges and struggles make us detest our lives and compel us to forget simple pleasures. Every now and then it’s very important to do what makes you happy.

So we have some feel-good quotes that will surely make you smile from ear to ear and make you forget all your troubles.

Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come without leaving happier. – Mother Teresa​

“Happiness lies in the joy of achievement and the thrill of creative effort.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” – The Dalai Lama

“Wine is constant proof that God loves us and loves to see us happy.” – Benjamin Franklin​

“For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” – Mahatma Gandhi

“You will never be happy if you continue to search for what happiness consists of. You will never live if you are looking for the meaning of life.” – Albert Camus

“Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.” – Dalai Lama XIV

“The happiness of life is made up of the little charities of a kiss or smile, a kind look, a heartfelt compliment.” – Samuel Taylor Coleridge

“In our daily lives, we must see that it is not happiness that makes us grateful, but the gratefulness that makes us happy.”- Albert Clarke

