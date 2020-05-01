10 South Korean celebrities who almost had a different career

Read on to know which South Korean actors and actresses almost had different careers before entering the entertainment industry.

Did you know that Descendants of the Sun's Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo could have chosen different careers? Not every celebrity dreams of becoming a successful star from the beginning. While some South Korean celebrities stumbled into the entertainment industry, others had no choice but to give up on their dreams. With the way celebrities are presented to the world, we usually assume that they have always wanted to become actors. But it's not true for all of them.

It’s hard to imagine that the celebrities we are so used to watching on screen would not have been actors had they chosen different careers. There are many stars who had completely different dreams that they wanted to pursue, which makes sense because not everyone thinks of becoming an actor since childhood. Nonetheless, we are thankful that these actors and actresses of the Korean entertainment industry chose acting over their other careers.

Take a look at 10 South Korean celebrities who almost ended up with different careers.

Lee Jong Suk

The W: Two Worlds actor debuted as a model when he was 15 years old. He revealed in an interview that he wanted to become a K-pop idol after becoming a fan of Rain. He even trained under SM entertainment for 3 months before quitting and finally pursuing acting.

Song Joong Ki

He wanted to become a speed skater before he became one of the finest actors in the Korean industry. He even represented his city, Daejeon, at a national level. But he had to give up on his dream due to an injury.

So Ji Sub

Did you know he wanted to become a professional swimmer? He even trained for 11 years before competing in the Korean National Games. However, to make extra money he got into modelling without the intention of becoming an actor. But he did!

Sung Hoon

He wanted to become a professional swimmer but due to a tragic spinal injury, he had to give up his dream. After this, he got enlisted in the military. It was during this time that he chose to pursue a career in acting.

Song Hye Kyo

She trained as a figure skater while she was in elementary school. However, she quit it in high school and started enrolling herself in modelling contests. Her modelling career helped her get her first role in Happy Morning, and the rest is history.

Lee Min Ho

The Hallyu actor’s dream was to become a soccer player. He had to give up on his love for soccer for acting when he signed up with an entertainment agency. He also pursued a film degree at university and today, he is one of the most known personalities of the Korean film industry.

Jun Ji Hyun

She always wanted to travel around the world, which is why she was interested in becoming a flight attendant. But due to a bad flight experience, she decided to go for modelling in high school. This led her to where she is right now.

Jung Hae In

The Something in the Rain star was scouted in front of an ice cream shop at the time he was studying biotechnology in school which was also his dream back then. I mean destiny, right?

Won Bin

The Man from Nowhere actor had a love for cars and wanted to become a car mechanic. He went to high school to learn the technical skills required to make and repair cars. But one fine day in his last year of high school, he decided to apply for a television station. He soon got signed by a talent agency and became the successful actor that he is today.

Nam Joo Hyuk

The actor played on a basketball team for 3 years in school, where his dream of becoming a professional grew. He quit his dream because of the two surgeries he had on his shin. After the injury, he decided to opt for acting.

Let us know in the comments section who were you most shocked to learn about.

