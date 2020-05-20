10 South Korean dramas of 2020 that you shouldn’t miss

Many K-dramas have been released in just a few months of 2020. Here is a list of 10 South Korean dramas you should check out.

If you’re not watching K-dramas, you’re missing out on a lot of fun. From romance to period dramas to horror, you get everything here. They keep you hooked and you can’t help but binge-watch an entire season. And the best thing about these dramas is that most of them have only one season with everything beautifully coming to an end by the last episode. Today, we bring to you a list of 2020 k-dramas you can watch.

The year is still young but the K-drama gods have blessed us with so many incredible dramas in just these few months. From top stars like Lee Min Ho coming back to screen after his military service or storylines from popular webtoons, these dramas will definitely make it easier to spend these monotonous days at home.

10 K-dramas of 2020 you should watch (in no particular order).

The King: Eternal Monarch – Netflix (currently airing)

Hyena – Netflix

Hi, Bye Mama – Netflix

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Nice – Viki

When My Love Blooms – Viki (currently airing)

Extracurricular – Netflix

Itaewon Class – Netflix

Forest – Viki

Dr Romantic 2 – Viki

My Holo Love – Netflix

Credits :youtube

