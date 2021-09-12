10 Sunday quotes to unwind and enjoy the coming week

Sundays are for lazing on the couch, surfing the net, watching movies and taking afternoon naps. Some people prefer to go brunching with friends while others like to get cosy and read books all day long.

Scroll through these refreshing quotes that will motivate and inspire you to embrace this day and be pumped to start the week on a fresh note.

“A Sunday well spent brings a week of content.” – Unknown

”On this lovely Sunday, remember to take a deep breath and relax. Enjoy your family, your friends, and indulge yourself in a nice cup of coffee.” – Unknown

“Sunday, the day for the language of leisure.” – Elfriede Jelinek

“Do not let Sunday be taken from you. If your soul has no Sunday, it becomes an orphan.” – Albert Schweitzer

“Sunday clears away the rust of the whole week.” – Joseph Addison

“Have a great Sunday! Experience life in all possible ways: good-bad, bitter-sweet, dark-light, summer-winter. Experience all the dualities. Don’t be afraid of experience, because the more experience you have, the more mature you become.” – Osho

“Always take some of the play, fun, freedom and wonders of the weekend into your week and your work.”- Rasheed Ogunlaru

“This is your Sunday evening reminder that you can handle whatever this week throws at you.” – Unknown

“Well, there’s nothing better than putting your feet up on a Sunday afternoon and grabbing a good book.” – Chris Klein

“But nothing beats a Woody Allen film on a Sunday night, with a glass of wine and some leftovers.” – Kate Fleetwood

