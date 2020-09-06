  1. Home
10 Surprising myths and facts about cats and dogs that EVERY pet parent should know

There are several myths about cats and dogs that can really make pet owners confused. Now, it’s time to debunk those myths and know the real facts. Read below to know.
Are you a pet parent of a cat or dog? Then you need to know every small fact about your furry friend. Because several myths about them can mislead pet parents, it’s always advisable to check every fact before following them. And this will also help you to give your pets a healthy life. So, here are some surprising facts about cats and dogs you should know about. 

 

Surprising facts about cats and dogs. 

 

1. When dogs eat spoiled foods or use their tongue as toilet paper, then many microorganisms get into their mouth. And later when they will lick someone’s face, these germs can attack humans causing different health issues like diarrhoea. 

 

2. When humans are sick, then it may cause H1N1 swine flu in pets. So, vets always advise frequent handwashing and separate beds for pets when humans around them are sick.

 

 

3. Dogs can smell hypoglycemia. They can sense their diabetic owner and can warn them by barking, pawing and licking. Even some dogs are trained as diabetic-service dogs. 

 

4. Smartest and well-trained dogs are similar to a 2-year-old child in terms of their abilities to understand human speech. They can learn up to 250 words while others can learn only up to 150. 

 

5. White cats mainly with blue eyes are often deaf. If one eye is blue then that side is more likely to be deaf. So, before adopting a white cat, you should check once. 

 

6. There’s a myth that cats will always land on their feet. But they can also land on their heads when they lose their balance, which is called high-rise syndrome. 

 

7. You would be surprised to know that dogs can also dance. 

 

8. Cats smell with their mouth as they have a small scent gland on the upper portion of their mouth. So, they will open their mouth while sniffing to take the smell to the gland. 

 

9. Dogs not only wag their tails when they’re happy. There are two other reasons also for this. They will wag their tails more stiffly and quickly when they are in a protective mood or scared. In a happy mood, they will wag their tail naturally and in a relaxed mood. 

 

10. Cats who have not come into human contact after their birth, tend to bite everyone. So, feline experts say that cats need regular human contact within the first seven weeks of their birth.

Credits :pets.webmd

